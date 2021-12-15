Mission Viejo, CA

Mission Viejo Tree Experts Pledges to Help City Maintain Its Position as #1 Tree City in Orange County

Mission Viejo, California – In 2019, after conducting a study in more than 30 cities in Orange County, the Orange County Grand Jury concluded that the city of Mission Viejo enjoys the greatest number of trees per resident. Mission Viejo was reported to have more trees than Aliso Viejo, Laguna Niguel, and Laguna Beach among others.

Mission Viejo Tree Experts, a tree care company in the city, has announced that it will use its years of experience in the tree industry to help the city maintain its #1 position in terms of urban tree cover. The company reports that it will make its services accessible to more homeowners to ensure every tree is getting the best care possible.

Mission Viejo’s urban forest first started gaining recognition back in 2010,” said the Mission Viejo Tree Experts CEO, “Back then, the city had 45,000 trees on its parks, sidewalks, and medians. Also, we had just received the Tree City USA for the 10th year.”

“With the urban forest recognition that happened in 2019,” added the CEO, “It is clear that the city has been doing a good job maintaining its trees. Our goal is to ensure that the city maintains this same spirit in the years to come.”

Mission Viejo Tree Experts is reportedly planning to make its services more affordable. The company notes that by reducing the cost of professional tree services, the company will reduce DIY tree service procedures. The CEO noted that DIY tree service is one of the leading causes of tree deaths in the city.

“DIY tree pruning and tree trimming leave trees with significant injuries,” said the Mission Viejo Tree Experts CEO, “This happens because the homeowners handling them lack the experience needed to complete the procedures safely. If the injuries are too pronounced, the trees do not heal – instead, they die and have to be removed. By ensuring that homeowners can pay for professional tree services without breaking their bank accounts, we should keep more trees alive.”

Mission Viejo Tree Experts is also planning to facilitate tree planting around the city. According to the CEO, the company will be offering free trees to homeowners living in underserved areas. Mission Viejo Tree Experts will also teach these homeowners how to plant and take care of the trees.

Mission Viejo Tree Experts base of operation is located at 22900 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA 92691, United States. The company, however, can be contacted via +1 949-755-8618 and sales@orangecountytreeexperts.com.

Website: https://www.orangecountytreeexperts.com/tree-service-mission-viejo

