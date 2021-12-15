Irvine Tree Experts Plans to Keep City’s Urban Forest from Dropping Below 550,000 Trees

Irvine, California – The most recent report on Irvine’s urban forest shows that the city has more than 550,000 trees. Creating 71,500 tones of oxygen every year and offering an estimated $10,650,000 in annual environmental benefits, the city’s urban forest is a vital asset that needs to be protected at all costs.

Irvine Tree Experts, a tree care company operating in the city, has announced that it will help the city protect its urban forest. The company reportedly plans to ensure that each tree in the city is getting professional tree services.

“Trees are living things,” said the Irvine Tree Experts CEO, “Just like human beings need regular health care and checkups, trees also need proper care to stay healthy and function optimally. Proper tree care reduces the need for tree removal – this will help keep our urban forest intact.”

“Most homeowners in Irvine fear getting professional tree care because they assume it will be too costly for them,” added the CEO, “Well, we would like to let these homeowners know that our professional services are now affordable to everyone.”

Irvine Tree Experts plans to introduce a department that will be handling tree care procedures in city-owned areas. Using this department, the company will help ensure the trees standing on parks, streets, and medians are getting the attention they need.

“A good portion of the trees that form our urban forest stand on government-owned land,” said the Irvine Tree Experts CEO, “And one thing we have noticed is that these trees rarely receive the care they need on time. To ensure that trees in parks are not waiting decades before getting trimmed or pruned, we will be helping the city government with tree maintenance.”

Irvine Tree Experts reportedly plans to help the city keep increasing its urban forest through tree planting. The company started getting involved in tree planting on May 18, 2021, when its team helped the city plant 50 trees.

“To celebrate being named a Tree City USA for the 30th year,” said the Irvine Tree Experts CEO, “And also to celebrate its 50th anniversary, Irvine organized a tree planting event on May 18, 2021. Our company was part of the team that made the event successful, donating 20 trees and planting them. We plan to be involved in more tree planting procedures in the future.”

Irvine Tree Experts will protect the city's urban forest from its base at Goddard, Irvine, CA 92618, United States.

