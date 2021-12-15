Garden Grove Tree Experts to Be Involved in City’s 40-Year Tree Replanting Project

Garden Grove Garden Grove Tree Experts

Garden Grove, California – A city that once prospered with trees like walnuts, strawberries, and oranges, Garden Grove today seems like a misnomer. The city was changed by the re-urbanization that occurred after the second world war. Farmers sold their land to developers in the 1950s and the agricultural wonderland was dug up to create tract homes.

The tree removal that occurred during the post-second world war period left the city with one of the lowest tree covers in Orange County. Today, Garden Grove has 17 trees per 100 residents, which is lower than the average of 22 in Orange County.

Luckily for residents in the city, the Garden Grove City Council has created a long-term plan for funding, planting, and maintaining more trees in the next 4 decades. Garden Grove Tree Experts, a local tree care company, has announced that it will do everything in its power to ensure that the plan achieves its goals quickly.

“The 40-year Urban Forest Management Plan (UFMP) was established in 2020,” said the Garden Grove Tree Experts CEO, “The plan needs all the support it can get to succeed. As a tree care company, we feel that we must be involved in a program that puts more trees on our landscapes.”

Garden Grove Tree Experts plans to help with tree planting. Reportedly, the company will donate free trees to the government and also be part of all the planting events organized around the city.

“Re-establishing Garden grove’s urban forest will be a costly venture,” said the Garden Grove Tree Experts CEO, “We, however, plan to reduce the costs incurred by the city’s government through tree donations. After being in the tree service industry for 25+ years, we have created connections with different tree nurseries around the city – this will allow us to get many trees for the 40-year reforestation plan.”

Garden Grove Tree Experts notes that it will also be involved in tree maintenance after planting. Immediately after tree planting, the company reports that it will ensure the trees have enough water – this will keep the newly planted trees from being killed by California's drought. The company notes that it will also help with tree pruning and tree trimming – this will keep the trees healthy, expanding their lifespan.

Garden Grove Tree Experts will be supporting the reforestation plan from its base at 11761 Stuart Dr, Garden Grove, CA 92843, United States. Homeowners, however, can reach the company via +1 949-238-1624 and sales@orangecountytreeexperts.com.

Website: https://www.orangecountytreeexperts.com/tree-service-garden-grove/