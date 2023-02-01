Governor DeWine talks economics and innovation in the Miami Valley today.

Governor Mike DeWine was at The National Museum of The United States Air Force on Wednesday to talk about economics and innovation. DeWine delivered his State of the State address yesterday (Tuesday) to the Ohio General Assembly. DeWine was accompanied at the museum by Lt. Governor Jon Husted, Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik, JobsOhio President and CEO JP Nauseef, and Jeff Hoagland of the Dayton Development Coalition at the National Museum of the United States Air Force today for his speech.

During Jeff Hoagland's speech, he praised Governor DeWine for his leadership of Ohio through many challenges most importantly the pandemic.

DeWine discussed investing over $150 million in budgeting to expand employment in technology and research areas. DeWine also mentioned making sure there were enough first responders available to be there when they were needed. On January 30, 2023, the Governor and Lt. Governor announced the approval of four projects set to create 683 new jobs and retain 405 jobs statewide. See Here for Details

DeWine began his second four-year term as Ohio Governor on January 8, 2023, as Ohio's 70th Governor after defeating Democratic challenger Nan Whaley in November by a margin of 63% to 37% (numbers rounded.) DeWine has signed many controversial bills into law during his tenure two of which are Senate Bill 215, the right to carry a legal handgun without a permit, and House Bill 29 the sports betting law. Both of these laws are now in effect in Ohio. As of January 1st, 2023, according to the USACCA 25 states allow constitutional carry (carrying a legal handgun without a permit.)

Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and JP Nauseef at the National Museum of The United States Air Force in Dayton, Ohio Photo by Steel Ohio Media

Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik speaks at the National Museum of The United States Air Force Photo by Steel Ohio Media