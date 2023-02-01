Governor DeWine talks economics and innovation in the Miami Valley today.

Steel Ohio Media

Governor Mike DeWine was at The National Museum of The United States Air Force on Wednesday to talk about economics and innovation. DeWine delivered his State of the State address yesterday (Tuesday) to the Ohio General Assembly. DeWine was accompanied at the museum by Lt. Governor Jon Husted, Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik, JobsOhio President and CEO JP Nauseef, and Jeff Hoagland of the Dayton Development Coalition at the National Museum of the United States Air Force today for his speech.

During Jeff Hoagland's speech, he praised Governor DeWine for his leadership of Ohio through many challenges most importantly the pandemic.

DeWine discussed investing over $150 million in budgeting to expand employment in technology and research areas. DeWine also mentioned making sure there were enough first responders available to be there when they were needed. On January 30, 2023, the Governor and Lt. Governor announced the approval of four projects set to create 683 new jobs and retain 405 jobs statewide. See Here for Details

DeWine began his second four-year term as Ohio Governor on January 8, 2023, as Ohio's 70th Governor after defeating Democratic challenger Nan Whaley in November by a margin of 63% to 37% (numbers rounded.) DeWine has signed many controversial bills into law during his tenure two of which are Senate Bill 215, the right to carry a legal handgun without a permit, and House Bill 29 the sports betting law. Both of these laws are now in effect in Ohio. As of January 1st, 2023, according to the USACCA 25 states allow constitutional carry (carrying a legal handgun without a permit.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A50QN_0kZA2KkN00
Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and JP Nauseef at the National Museum of The United States Air Force in Dayton, OhioPhoto bySteel Ohio Media

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KrhFF_0kZA2KkN00
Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik speaks at the National Museum of The United States Air ForcePhoto bySteel Ohio Media

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cof9s_0kZA2KkN00
Governor Mike DeWine leaves the National Museum of The United States Air Force After Speaking on February 1, 2023.Photo bySteel Ohio Media

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# governordewine mikedewine airf

Comments / 0

Published by

The truth and nothing but. My main focus are issues that matter to communities. This consists of crimes, public service issues, events, and investigative topics. I stick by the motto of the truth and nothing but!!

Springfield, OH
72 followers

More from Steel Ohio Media

Springfield, OH

Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday night

According to a police report at approximately 6:22 pm Wednesday night a Springfield Police Division cruiser was traveling west on Lexington Avenue with lights and sirens activated when a Nissan Altima with two occupants, proceeded into the intersection against the red light at Burnett Road traveling south and was struck by the cruiser. Springfield Fire Rescue Division responded and transported a passenger of the Altima and the Officer to local hospitals with according to the report "suspected serious injuries." The driver of the Altima was transported with "suspected minor injuries." The Altima was owned by Alberto Auto Painting from Columbus, Ohio per the police report, involved party's names have not been officially released at this time. No citation has been issued pending further investigation.

Read full story
Springfield, OH

House Infested with over 200 rats

This is an older story that I posted to a small audience on social-media and I decided to make it available to a wider range of peoplSome information in sources has been redacted by me, not the involved agencies. In this case, names are not necessary to tell this story as there are ages, health conditions, and ethics to consider. Mary Scerba, a Springfield, Ohio resident came to me about a rat-infested neighbor’s home. When speaking with her on December 31, 2022, she stated they could still see many rats from the property located at 413 Rice St after initially reporting it in September 2022. Her dogs were still being bitten, and she did not feel the City of Springfield was doing anything about it. This was even after Assistant Mayor Rob Rue visited her personally to address the issue. I contacted Springfield City Code Enforcement Manager Kim Fultz and she advised of the following record for 413 S Race St.: The property was issued orders for junk & trash to the property owner on September 20, 2022. The violation was brought into compliance and the case was closed. On October 18, 2022, Code Enforcement received an additional complaint, orders were issued to the property owner on October 27, 2022. The accumulations were removed, and the violation was brought into compliance. She then advised me the rat infestation was sent to the Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) for investigation and follow-up and provided contact information.

Read full story
19 comments
Yellow Springs, OH

Yellow Springs, Ohio a crossroad of diversity.

It’s A Saturday in late January around noon, with snow on the ground from prior days of snow, in the mid-’40s. Yellow Springs, Ohio is a unique experience every time you visit, it is known for many things and many nicknames in the region, growing up about 25 minutes from it most of my life, I have visited many times. it is known perhaps for Glen Helen's nature preserve, but also its incredibly diverse culture, this is a place where everyone is accepted and greeted with open arms. Many people here are those who in many communities could be viewed as different or unequal. This is not the case as everyone is equal, both morally and under the law. Nevertheless, we know this is not always the case, Yellow Springs has a high population of LGBTQ, alternative religions, peace supporters, and war protestors, and unlike many cities in the area a very active and busy downtown area.

Read full story
3 comments
Springfield, OH

No Public Updates on Murdered Businessman

A Springfield, Ohio business owner Thomas (Tom) Gill was murdered in his SUV on January 5, 2023, near the intersection of Kenton and Burt St. in Springfield, Ohio. On January 9, 2023, a candlelight vigil was held for Gill included in attendance was Clark County Sheriff Deb Burchett, Chief of Police Allison Elliott, Assistant Mayor Rob Rue, employees, and many members of the community. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the family of Mr. Gill held a public memorial service in which many members of the community paid their final respects to a man that night, one week after his murder would have celebrated his 25th year in business. Thomas Gill Obituary.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy