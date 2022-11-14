Sewa Diwali food donation and recognition at Naperville

Food scarcity is one of the biggest problems countless number of people have to face globally. Did you know that in 2021 alone, 10.1% or 13.5 million Americans were food-insecure? To combat this problem, HSS (Hindu Swaymsevak Sangh), in collaboration with 50+ Hindu and Indian organizations, hosts a food drive every year during the festival of Diwali as it pertains to the Hindu Festival, Diwali.

About Sewa Diwali

Sewa Diwali is an initiative by Dharmic communities, individuals and organizations like Yoga, Spiritual, Hindu/Buddhist/Sikh/Jain centers, Temples, Gurudwaras, Linguistic and Indian socio-cultural organizations who believe in the Sewa Dharma, i.e. Service to Humanity is Service to Divinity.

The first Donation:

On November 11, HSS local chapter and partnering organizations made their first donation of the year to a local food pantry, Loaves and Fishes, Naperville. These organizations made a large donation of over 1,700 pounds of food.

This pantry strives to help the community by giving free food for people in need. Their mission is to do their best to end hunger and to provide healthy food for those who need it. Juan Jacquez, Loaves and Fishes warehouse volunteer, states, “You brought in 1,700 pounds of food. This is going to help multiple families. Right now, every week over 1700 families come to our pantry in need of food. That is over 7,000 people in total.”

Sewa Diwali Donation to Loaves and Fishes Pantry in Naperville Mahesh Chintakunta

City of Naperville recognizes Sewa Diwali

On November 2, the city of Naperville recognized Sewa Diwali at the city hall. Steve Chirico, mayor of Naperville, gave a proclamation to HSS and the participating organizations to commend their selfless efforts in the true spirits of Diwali.

About HSS:

Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA (HSS or HSS USA) is a 501(c)(3), voluntary, non-profit, social, educational, and cultural organization. Sangh, as the organization is popularly known, aims to coordinate the Hindu American community to practice, preserve, and advance ideals and values of Hindu Dharma.

HSS conducts regular values-based education programs for children, youth and adults through more than 220 branches nationwide. HSS also organize service activities and community outreach projects.

Through their regular educational programs based on Dharma, they instill and promote discipline, self-confidence, teamwork, and the spirit of selfless service. Through service activities and outreach projects, they foster a sense of civic duty, responsibility, and volunteerism. HSS USA endeavors to instill pride in Hindu heritage among its members and to enhance appreciation of Hindus around the world, their traditions, and civilization by the broader community in the United States.

