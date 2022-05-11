Opinion: Obtaining Seed Capital as a start-up

As an entrepreneur, you are constantly fighting for two resources: capital and skill. Raising funds entails selling your company in a way that gives you an advantage over other startups that a VC might sponsor. Understanding what elements play the most important part in your target investor's approach, such as a solid product, a well-functioning team, and a vast, developing market, is one of the quickest methods to gain this advantage. This is something you should know before your first call or meeting. "Here's what we do," instead of "Are you interested?" "Here's why we're a wonderful fit for your thesis," change the context.

Instead of requiring them to structure their thinking around your firm, make it simple for them to fit you into their existing conceptual framework of how they want to invest. Remember that venture capitalists must also sell. They must persuade their partners that adding your company to their portfolio will benefit them. They must also defend their investment decisions to LPs regularly, usually quarterly.

Given that you appear to be in the early stages, I'll modify my response accordingly.) There are a few different ways to raise $100,000. It's usually better to start with 2-3 angels. Three angels making $30-50k don't necessitate as much progress as you are currently making.

Given that you appear to be in the early stages, I'll modify my response accordingly.) There are a few different ways to raise $100,000. It's usually better to start with 2-3 angels. Three angels making $30-50k don't necessitate as much progress as you are currently making. You get a lot of network and skill on board (and no board, as early-stage regularly firms should have advisors rather than boards).

So, to answer your query, what do you require? I'd say this:

1. You are looking to solve an interesting problem

2. Have a "sketch" on how to do it

3. The team to build the first version

With the money you will be able to take a clear step up in the "value ladder", which I would say looks something like this:

To pique an angel's attention, you must first solve a problem they enjoy, possibly in an industry they enjoy and be at a point where they are at ease. And you can sometimes receive strange (pet peeve) multipliers. And angels have been known to burn themselves, making certain tasks impossible.

Example:

To pique my interest, I want items that help people and improve the planet (so ads are out and games are not too interesting). I am unconcerned about the industry, but I believe in rapid iteration and customer development, so I avoid industries and clients that are slow (selling to carriers, hospitals)

Phase: I like to assist with the product-market-fit dialogue, so right before the MVP but after the initial team has been assembled. (Pitching merely an idea to angels is rarely a wise idea.) Because I am quite helpful here, pitching me when you want to scale is usually not a good idea (as well as asking me to join the board...).

Pet peeves: I prefer to invest in female startups and CEOs who are insanely passionate about the problem (Southern California, Washington, DC) (good founder-product fit).

Conversation killers include raising funds to pay (high/good) wages to founders, assuming that you already know what you're going to do and don't need to talk to clients, and solely care about exits/getting rich.

At the very fastest (assuming the first person you pitch falls in love with you, offers to lead the round for you, accepts your Series Seed docs without hesitation, and is connected/interested enough to bring in enough other investors to fill the round (or can write the entire check himself/herself), and the deal happens when neither your attorney nor the investors' is overloaded or on vacation), you could go from pitch to close in 30 days.

That said, if you did, you'd probably be worthy of a nice little feature in TechCrunch, because outside of a couple of dozen (max!) deals a year in the Valley echo chamber, that's not something that happens very often.

Much more typical would be if you had a great product, positive beta testers, we're located in an area (such as SF, NYC, or Boston) with an active angel and early-stage VC population, and were connected enough to directly contact angels and or a local angel group, were flexible in your deal terms and were in the right place at the right time with the right product. In that instance, putting together a round of financing would normally take three months from pitch to closure.

For example, Marc Andreessen considers the market to be the most important component in a company's success or failure. The most crucial component in a VC's choice to invest or pass, according to Up front's Mark Suster, is the team. If you get a chance to speak with one of the Mark's, start with market and team, respectively. If you look around, you'll find plenty of investors that base their selections on whether a company's product stands apart from the competition.

Use the information that your peers are releasing into the market as well. These days, funding announcements are quick and frequent, and they're frequently followed by remarks from CEOs and founders about their companies' prospects.

. These funding posts are most likely based on the same narratives they used to attract and close their investors. You may construct a detailed profile of what your target investors care about by going through enough announcements for companies they've backed.

The easiest way to contact a potential investor is to ask for guidance rather than capital. As an entrepreneur, you should have anticipated the requirement for financing. As a result, you should discover potential investors for your business. Approach them for advice far ahead of time and keep in touch with them frequently. They will invest naturally when the time comes and they perceive the worth of your venture.

• Seed capital is the initial investment made by venture capitalists or angel investors in a firm to help it expand.

• Many seed capital investors are involved in the firm in more ways than just financially.

• When seeking seed money, a company must have a good business plan, growth opportunities, and cost and revenue predictions. • Networking is a crucial aspect of obtaining seed capital, as are mentorship programs like incubator businesses.

• Crowdfunding is becoming a more popular and efficient way to collect seed cash.