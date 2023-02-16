Winter storm warning issued for parts of Nebraska and Kansas, periods of heavy snow and blowing snow

Photo by Aditya Vyas on Unsplash

News Recap: The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for parts of Nebraska and Kansas, along with a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the central US. The warning covers several counties in both states and is expected to last until noon CST on February 16, 2023. The outlook warns of snow, strong winds, and reduced visibility. A winter weather advisory remains in effect for some areas, and a travel advisory has been issued for North Central Kansas and South Central Nebraska. The snow may cause slippery road conditions, and residents are advised to take extra precautions while traveling.

NWS Hastings Nebraska - A winter storm warning is in effect for several counties in Nebraska and Kansas until noon CST on February 16, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. The warning covers the following areas: Smith and Jewell counties in Kansas, and Kearney, Adams, Clay, Fillmore, Franklin, Webster, Nuckolls, and Thayer counties in Nebraska.

The hazardous weather outlook issued by the National Weather Service also covers the same areas and warns of reduced visibilities, strong north winds, and periods of snow, which are expected to come to an end from west to east across the outlook area on February 16, 2023. Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings remain in place for parts of the local area through noon CST.

The snowfall accumulation may cause slippery road conditions and areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The National Weather Service advises residents to take extra precautions while traveling and recommends keeping an extra flashlight, food, and water in the vehicle in case of an emergency.

Cities included in the warning and outlook areas are Bellaire, Smith Center, Kensington, Mankato, Jewell, Ionia, Burr Oak, Minden, Hastings, Sutton, Harvard, Clay Center, Edgar, Fairfield, Geneva, Exeter, Fairmont, Campbell, Hildreth, Inavale, Red Cloud, Blue Hill, Rosemont, Bladen, Bostwick, Superior, Nelson, Hebron, and Deshler.

The National Weather Service urges residents to stay up-to-date with the latest weather information and check their local advisories and warnings for additional details.

