Weather watch: Incoming swells to produce dangerous rip currents and high surf in the Mariana Islands

Photo by Mohamed Nohassi on Unsplash

News Recap: Dangerous surf conditions are forecasted due to incoming north swells, stronger trade swells, and higher wind waves, which can cause large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet in the surf zone and dangerous rip currents. Swimmers are urged to remain out of the water as the high risk of rip currents persists through late Sunday night, and to follow safety guidelines if caught in a rip current. The warning is in place to prevent dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.

The National Weather Service in Tiyan, Guam has issued a high surf advisory and rip current statement for several areas in the Mariana Islands. The high surf advisory will be in effect from 6 PM Friday to 6 AM CHST Monday, while the High Risk of Rip Currents will continue through late Sunday night.

The affected areas are Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan. Large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet are expected in the surf zone along north-facing reefs of the Marianas, due to an incoming north swell, a stronger trade swell, and higher wind waves. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions are expected, along with localized beach erosion.

Inexperienced swimmers are advised to stay out of the water due to the hazardous surf conditions, and anyone caught in a rip current should relax and float, rather than trying to swim against the current. If possible, swimmers are advised to swim in a direction following the shoreline, and if unable to escape, to face the shore and call or wave for help.

It is important to note that rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. The public is encouraged to exercise caution and to stay informed about the latest weather updates and advisories from local authorities.

