Thunderstorm watch: Missouri Counties brace for severe thunderstorm with potential property damage

New Recap: The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Iron and Madison counties in southeastern Missouri, with the potential for hail and wind damage. The warning was issued for several locations, including Arcadia, Annapolis, and surrounding areas, and urged residents to move to the lowest floor of a building.

NWS St. Louis Missouri - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for southeastern Iron and southwestern Madison counties in southeastern Missouri. The warning remains in effect until 1:45 AM CST on Thursday, February 16th, 2023, according to the National Weather Service St. Louis MO.

At 1:16 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was detected near Sam A. Baker State Park and is moving north at a speed of 45 mph. The radar indicated that the storm is capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.

The impacted locations include Arcadia, Annapolis, Glover, Saco, Des Arc, Sabula, Chloride, Hogan, and Vulcan. The National Weather Service has advised residents in the affected areas to move to the lowest level of a building and to take shelter in an interior room for their protection.

The NWS has also warned of possible hail damage to vehicles, and wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. The maximum size of hail is estimated to be 1.00 inch, and the maximum wind gust is 60 mph.

It is essential to follow the precautionary/preparedness actions to stay safe during the storm. Keep yourself updated on weather conditions and warnings by regularly checking the National Weather Service's official website or tuning in to local news channels.

