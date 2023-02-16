Thunderstorm watch: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Southeastern Madison and Northeastern Franklin Counties

Photo by Алексей Сабулевский on Unsplash

A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 1:15 AM CST for southeastern Madison and northeastern Franklin counties. At 12:44 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles south of Pettigrew, moving east at 45 mph, according to a severe weather statement from the National Weather Service in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The storm is expected to bring 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail. Hail damage to vehicles is expected, and wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees is also possible.

Locations in or near the path of the storm include St. Paul, Cass, Saint Paul, Pettigrew, Boston, Dutton, Jethro, Barnes, Red Star, Redding, Watalula, Brashears, Turners Bend, Lonelm, Taft, Cravens, and Paradise.

The National Weather Service advises those in the path of the storm to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building for protection. To report severe weather, individuals are advised to contact their nearest law enforcement agency, which will send the report to the National Weather Service office in Tulsa

The coordinates of the storm's location are 35.91,-93.51, 35.88,-93.51, 35.88,-93.52, 35.76,-93.52, 35.77,-93.70, 35.60,-93.70, 35.53,-93.98, 35.66,-93.87, 35.81,-93.86, and 35.93,-93.49. The storm's movement is at 2:44 AM EST, at a 249-degree angle, with a speed of 39 knots.

The maximum hail size threat is 1.00 inch, and the wind threat is radar-indicated, with a maximum wind gust of 60 mph. The National Weather Service reminds everyone to take necessary precautions to stay safe during this severe weather event.

