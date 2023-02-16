Severe thunderstorm watch and winter weather advisory issued for Oklahoma and Texas

Photo by Алексей Сабулевский on Unsplash

The National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for 27 Oklahoma counties, effective until 10:00 pm CST on February 15, 2023. The watch includes the following counties: Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Choctaw, Cleveland, Coal, Garvin, Haskell, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Latimer, Love, Marshall, McClain, McIntosh, Murray, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Pushmataha, Seminole, and Stephens.

According to the NWS, severe thunderstorms are expected to develop in the area, with large hail up to 2 inches in diameter and damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph being the primary threats. There is also a low possibility of a tornado or two, mainly across southeastern Oklahoma.

Furthermore, a hazardous weather outlook has been issued for portions of northern, western, central, and southern Oklahoma, as well as western north Texas. The outlook warns of thunderstorms continuing this evening across central and southern Oklahoma, with some storms potentially turning severe. Large hail and damaging winds are expected to be the main threats, with the possibility of a tornado or two across southeastern Oklahoma.

In addition, light rain is expected to mix with and change over to snow in parts of northwestern Oklahoma this evening into early Thursday morning. Slick roadways may develop overnight, with light snow accumulations of up to 2 inches possible.

The cold temperatures could also be a factor, with wind chill values ranging from around zero degrees to the teens being possible tonight into early Thursday across much of the area.

Looking ahead, the NWS warns that areas of elevated fire weather conditions will be possible Friday into early next week across portions of western Oklahoma and perhaps western north Texas. Winds are expected to become breezy this weekend, which could lead to a near-critical fire weather area across northwestern Oklahoma Saturday afternoon.

Stay tuned for further updates from the National Weather Service and take all necessary precautions to stay safe during these hazardous weather conditions.

