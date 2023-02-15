Winter storm warning issued for Northwest Illinois and East Central/Southeast Iowa: Heavy snow, slippery road expected

Photo by NOAA on Unsplash

A winter storm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for portions of northwest Illinois and east central and southeast Iowa, effective from midnight tonight until 6 PM CST Thursday.

Heavy snow is expected, with total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. North winds gusting up to 35 mph will cause blowing and drifting snow, especially in open and rural areas. Slippery road conditions are anticipated, which could impact morning and evening commutes.

The affected areas include Clinton, Muscatine, Davenport, Bettendorf, Wapello, Fairfield, Mount Pleasant, Mount Carroll, Sterling, Moline, and Rock Island. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for these areas, while a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for other areas in the region.

The hazardous weather outlook for the region indicates that strong storm systems are expected to bring accumulating snow and much colder weather to the area on Thursday and Friday. Wind chills of 5 below to 15 below zero are possible, especially west of the Mississippi River. This hazardous weather advisory is applicable to several counties in the following areas: north-central, northwest, and west-central Illinois, as well as east-central, northeast, and southeast Iowa, and northeast Missouri.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay up to date with weather conditions and take necessary precautions to stay safe during this winter storm. Reports of snow amounts and any freezing rain and sleet will be appreciated and can be shared with the National Weather Service.

