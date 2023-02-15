National Weather Service warns of potential severe weather in Central Indiana, residents urged to stay alert

Photo by Raychel Sanner on Unsplash

The National Weather Service Indianapolis has issued a hazardous weather outlook for central Indiana. The outlook covers a wide range of counties, including Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain, Montgomery, Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Vermillion, Parke, Putnam, Hendricks, Marion, Hancock, Henry, Vigo, Clay, Owen, Morgan, Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Greene, Monroe, Brown, Bartholomew, Decatur, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Lawrence, Jackson, and Jennings.

The outlook warns that frequent gusts up to 40 mph are expected through mid-morning today with occasional gusts up to 50 mph, especially between 7 AM and 10 AM. Additionally, a few thunderstorms are possible after 4 AM tonight.

For the following days, from Thursday through Tuesday, strong to severe thunderstorms are predicted with the best chances between mid-morning and afternoon hours. Gusty winds are expected to be the primary threat during these storms. The storm motion is expected to be from the southwest at 50 to 60 mph.

Residents of the cities covered in this outlook, including Delphi, Flora, Williamsport, West Lebanon, Lafayette, West Lafayette, Frankfort, Kokomo, Attica, Covington, Veedersburg, Crawfordsville, Lebanon, Zionsville, Tipton, Fishers, Carmel, Noblesville, Anderson, Muncie, Winchester, Union City, Farmland, Parker City, Clinton, Fairview Park, Rockville, Montezuma, Rosedale, Greencastle, Plainfield, Brownsburg, Danville, Indianapolis, Greenfield, New Castle, Terre Haute, Brazil, Spencer, Gosport, Martinsville, Mooresville, Greenwood, Franklin, Shelbyville, Rushville, Sullivan, Carlisle, Shelburn, Farmersburg, Linton, Bloomfield, Jasonville, Worthington, Bloomington, Nashville, Columbus, Greensburg, Vincennes, Washington, Loogootee, Shoals, Bedford, Mitchell, Seymour, and North Vernon, are advised to take appropriate measures and stay updated on the latest weather conditions.

The National Weather Service also requests that residents remain vigilant and report any significant weather activity to the relevant authorities. The Spotter Information Statement provides additional information and instructions to weather spotters and those interested in reporting severe weather.

The hazardous weather outlook issued by the National Weather Service serves as an alert for potential weather-related dangers in the region. Residents are urged to stay informed and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during such hazardous weather conditions.