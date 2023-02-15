Weather alert: Michigan National Weather Service issues warnings for high winds and snow accumulation

Photo by Hello Lightbulb on Unsplash

Rapidly falling temperatures and the possibility of flash freeze conditions have led to a weather advisory for several counties in Northern Lower Michigan. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement, wind advisory, and hazardous weather outlook for the region.

The following counties are included in the advisory: Emmet, Cheboygan, Presque Isle, Leelanau, Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Crawford, Oscoda, Alcona, Manistee, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Ogemaw, Iosco, Gladwin, Arenac, Western Chippewa, Central Chippewa, Southeast Chippewa, Western Mackinac, Eastern Mackinac, Mackinac Island/Bois Blanc Island, Beaver Island, and Charlevoix.

The special weather statement warns of rapidly falling temperatures that could result in a flash freeze and icy travel conditions. Lingering moisture on roadways from rain showers that fell this afternoon could worsen these conditions. Travelers are urged to prepare for changing road conditions, slow down, and use caution while traveling.

The wind advisory is in effect until 7 PM EST this evening. West winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected. Unsecured objects may be blown around, and tree limbs could be blown down, leading to a few power outages.

The hazardous weather outlook warns of wind gusts from the southwest as high as 45 mph through mid-afternoon today. Accumulating snow is expected across parts of northern Lower Michigan on Thursday and Thursday night.

Residents and travelers in these areas are urged to monitor the latest weather updates and take precautions to stay safe.

