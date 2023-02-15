Weather watch: Winter storm set to hit Southern and Central Iowa, causing hazardous driving conditions

Photo by Max LaRochelle on Unsplash

A winter storm is set to hit southern and central Iowa tonight and persist through Thursday, causing heavy snowfall and hazardous driving conditions, according to the National Weather Service in Des Moines, Iowa. The storm is expected to bring moderate to heavy snow amounts and strong winds, producing areas of blowing snow. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for several counties in the area and parts of west central into central Iowa, including the cities of Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Ames, Marshalltown, Tama, Toledo, Traer, Dysart, Gladbrook, Audubon, Exira, Guthrie Center, Pandora, Bayard, Casey, Perry, Waukee, Adel, and Des Moines. The advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday.

The winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 PM tonight until 6 PM on Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected, with lower amounts toward the north side of the advisory area. Slippery road conditions are expected, and patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The morning commute on Thursday is expected to be particularly difficult, with some of the heaviest snowfall occurring at that time.

Remember that the heaviest snowfall is expected around the time of the morning commute on Thursday. Travelers are advised to use caution while driving. Residents are advised to take precautions and allow extra time to reach their destinations during this time. While spotter activation is not needed, snowfall reports are appreciated.

