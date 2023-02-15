Winter storm warning: Oklahoma and portions of the northern Texas Panhandles to experience snowfall this evening

Photo by Maddy Baker on Unsplash

NWS Amarillo, Texas: The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory effective immediately for the following counties in Texas: Armstrong, Carson, Deaf Smith, Donley, Oldham, Potter, and Randall, including Palo Duro Canyon. The Advisory is in effect until 6 PM CST this evening, with southwest winds up to 35 mph expected. Gusty winds can potentially blow around unsecured objects, with tree limbs being knocked down and power outages possible. High profile vehicles on the roads may also have difficulty navigating through the gusty conditions.

Additionally, a hazardous weather outlook has been released for the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles by the National Weather Service. Accumulating snowfall is predicted throughout the day and into the evening hours for the Oklahoma and northern Texas Panhandles. A winter storm warning is in effect for the central and western Oklahoma Panhandle and northwest Texas Panhandle, with a winter weather advisory in effect for the eastern Oklahoma Panhandle and much of the northern Texas Panhandle. These alerts are set to expire at midnight tonight. Motorists are advised to exercise extreme caution when driving, as hazardous driving conditions from blowing and drifting snow and slick roadways are expected.

Wind chill readings are expected to drop to as low as -5 to -10 degrees on Thursday morning. It is crucial for residents in the affected areas to stay updated on the latest weather conditions and prepare for potentially hazardous weather conditions.

Please, follow me for more updates. And don't forget to like, comment and share the post. A thousand followers, thousand likes, thousand shares and thousand comments are the greatest encouragement.