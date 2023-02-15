Weather forecast discussion: A storm system to causes strong, gusty winds to persist throughout portions of Utah

Photo by Arno Senoner on Unsplash

The National Weather Service Salt Lake City has issued a forecast discussion for February 15, 2023, indicating that areas of strong, gusty winds are expected to persist throughout portions of Utah due to a storm system. The system is expected to weaken during the morning, with snow showers gradually diminishing in the east. Cold temperatures, as much as 10F-20F below seasonal normals, are anticipated throughout the period. Dry air advection is expected to clear the remaining clouds out of the region in the evening.

A low pressure system over eastern Utah and Colorado is producing strong and gusty winds across several parts of Utah, including northern, west-central, and southern areas. The wind gusts are expected to continue through 8am before gradually ramping down in the afternoon. The synoptic support for snowfall will also gradually reduce as snow showers in the east taper off. The snow showers will be most persistent in areas that perform well in such moist upslope environments.

Cold temperatures (10F-20F below seasonal normals) will be present throughout the area with wind chills expected to dip into the single digits in some places. Wind Chill Warnings have been issued for Bryce Canyon, Capitol Reef, and Zion, where wind chills could drop to as low as -25F, -15F, and -10F, respectively.

After Thursday, a ridge axis will pass overhead with temperatures just below normal and dry weather through at least Saturday. A shortwave trough may swing across northern Utah on Sunday, but it is not expected to be very impactful. The next shortwave trough has the potential to be more impactful, with an increase in PoPs and QPF beginning Monday morning. A longwave trough is looking more likely on Tuesday/Wednesday, but there is still plenty of uncertainty with this system.

Wind chills will drop to as low as -25F in Bryce Canyon, -15F in Capitol Reef and -10F in Zion.

