Kansas weather watch: Winter storm brings heavy snow and blowing drifts to Central and Western Kansas

Winter storm is expected to hit central and western Kansas later today and through Thursday morning, bringing heavy snow with blowing and drifting snow, according to the National Weather Service Wichita, Kansas. The hazardous weather outlook covers portions of central, south-central, and southeast Kansas.

The storm could significantly reduce visibility and cause road closures, making travel unsafe, and anyone with travel plans tonight should monitor road conditions, especially in central Kansas. Wind chills are also expected to be below zero across central Kansas.

The winter storm warning and winter weather advisory provide more detailed information on the potential impact of the storm. Central Kansas is expected to bear the brunt of the storm, with heavy snowfall and blowing and drifting snow, while other parts of the area may see a mix of rain and snow.

The hazardous weather outlook for Thursday through Tuesday indicates that several hazards are expected on Thursday morning across central Kansas, including lingering snow and windy conditions, leading to blowing snow and significantly reduced visibilities. Wind chills across central Kansas are expected to be around 5 below zero.

On Saturday afternoon, gusty south to southwest winds will create a very high grassland fire danger across most of the area. The high risk of grassland fires will again be prevalent in southeast Kansas on Sunday afternoon.

Another weather system is expected to affect the area on Monday night and Tuesday next week. The system could bring a rain-snow mix to the area, and the National Weather Service will provide updates as the situation develops.

The hazardous weather outlook warns residents in the affected areas to take necessary precautions to stay safe during the winter storm. Some of the steps recommended by the National Weather Service include staying indoors and avoiding travel unless necessary, dressing appropriately in layers and warm clothing to protect against the cold, and staying informed about weather updates.

Residents are also encouraged to take extra care when driving during the winter storm, as snow and ice-covered roads can be slippery and cause accidents. Drivers are advised to slow down, increase their following distance, and avoid sudden stops or turns.

Furthermore, homeowners should ensure their homes are adequately insulated and heated to prevent cold air from seeping in, and they should check their heating systems to ensure they are functioning correctly. It is also essential to keep generators and other heating sources outside and away from the house to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

The National Weather Service will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary. Residents in the affected areas are advised to keep an eye on the latest weather updates and take the necessary precautions to stay safe.

