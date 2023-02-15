Kansas State: Blizzard conditions possible as winter storm moves through East central and Northeast Kansas

Photo by Hyungman Jeon on Unsplash

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory and a hazardous weather outlook for parts of Kansas, warning of a winter storm set to impact the region from Wednesday night into Thursday.

NWS Topeka, Kansas - A winter storm is expected to bring snow and strong winds to parts of Kansas, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a winter storm warning and winter weather advisory for several areas. The warning and advisory will be in effect from Wednesday night until Thursday afternoon.

According to the advisory, the storm is expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds, with total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches expected in parts of east central and northeast Kansas. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph can also reduce visibility from blowing and drifting of snow, making travel conditions hazardous and difficult.

The winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 PM on Wednesday evening to noon on Thursday. The advisory warns of snow-covered and slick road conditions, as well as significant reductions in visibility due to blowing snow. The hazardous conditions are expected to impact the Thursday morning commute as well.

The hazardous weather outlook also warns of the approaching winter storm and its potential impacts. A winter storm warning has been issued for areas along and north of a line from Herington to Holton, with 5 to 9 inches of snow forecast. A winter weather advisory has been posted for areas south of the warning and north of an Emporia to Baldwin City line, with 1 to 4 inches of snow expected.

Strong north winds are expected to gust to around 35 mph, causing near blizzard conditions as well as snow drifts. The difficult travel conditions are expected to persist until the snow ends around noon on Thursday.

The winter storm warning and winter weather advisory cover several areas, including Jefferson, Morris, Wabaunsee, Shawnee, Douglas, Lyon, and Osage. Cities that fall under the advisory and warning include Valley Falls, Oskaloosa, Perry, McLouth, Grantville, Meriden, Nortonville, Council Grove, Alma, Eskridge, Maple Hill, Alta Vista, McFarland, Harveyville, Paxico, Topeka, Lawrence, Emporia, Osage City, Carbondale, Lyndon, Burlingame, and Overbrook.

The National Weather Service reminds the public that conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations and advises people to slow down and allow extra time when traveling. They also recommend practicing winter safety rules, keeping an extra flashlight, food, and water in the car in case of an emergency.

Overall, people in affected areas are advised to take caution and prepare accordingly for the upcoming winter storm, especially if they have travel plans during the affected period.

