Arizona State: Hard freeze warning issued by National Weather Service in Tucson, Tohono O'odham Nation to brace for it

Photo by Chris Greninger on Unsplash

The National Weather Service has issued a Hard Freeze Warning for several areas in Arizona, including the Tohono O'odham Nation, the Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, the Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, and Southeast Pinal County. The warning is in effect from 11 PM on Wednesday, February 15th until 9 AM on Thursday, February 16th.

The hard freeze warning warns of sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees Fahrenheit, which can cause frost and freeze conditions that will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and potentially damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

In addition to the hard freeze warning , a Wind Advisory has also been issued for the Tohono O'odham Nation, with southwest winds expected to reach 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, potentially causing tree limbs to be blown down and a few power outages.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to take extra precautions when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle, and to secure any outdoor objects that may be blown around by the gusty winds. Additionally, steps should be taken to protect tender plants from the cold, such as wrapping them, draining any outdoor water pipes, or allowing them to drip slowly. In-ground sprinkler systems should also be drained, and above-ground pipes covered to protect them from freezing.

It is important to take these precautions to avoid any potential harm or damage caused by the expected weather conditions. The National Weather Service will continue to monitor the situation and update its warnings as necessary.

Residents in the affected areas are encouraged to stay up to date on the latest weather updates and to take all necessary precautions to protect themselves, their homes, and their property. Those with any questions or concerns regarding the weather warnings should contact their local emergency management agency or the National Weather Service for further information.

