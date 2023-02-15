Tucson, AZ

Arizona State: Hard freeze warning issued by National Weather Service in Tucson, Tohono O'odham Nation to brace for it

Be Happy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bn1Tr_0koIjotm00
Photo byChris GreningeronUnsplash

The National Weather Service has issued a Hard Freeze Warning for several areas in Arizona, including the Tohono O'odham Nation, the Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, the Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, and Southeast Pinal County. The warning is in effect from 11 PM on Wednesday, February 15th until 9 AM on Thursday, February 16th.

The hard freeze warning warns of sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees Fahrenheit, which can cause frost and freeze conditions that will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and potentially damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

In addition to the hard freeze warning, a Wind Advisory has also been issued for the Tohono O'odham Nation, with southwest winds expected to reach 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, potentially causing tree limbs to be blown down and a few power outages.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to take extra precautions when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle, and to secure any outdoor objects that may be blown around by the gusty winds. Additionally, steps should be taken to protect tender plants from the cold, such as wrapping them, draining any outdoor water pipes, or allowing them to drip slowly. In-ground sprinkler systems should also be drained, and above-ground pipes covered to protect them from freezing.

It is important to take these precautions to avoid any potential harm or damage caused by the expected weather conditions. The National Weather Service will continue to monitor the situation and update its warnings as necessary.

Residents in the affected areas are encouraged to stay up to date on the latest weather updates and to take all necessary precautions to protect themselves, their homes, and their property. Those with any questions or concerns regarding the weather warnings should contact their local emergency management agency or the National Weather Service for further information.

Please, follow me for more updates. And don't forget to like, comment and share the post. A thousand followers, thousand likes, thousand shares and thousand comments are the greatest encouragement.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Tucson az# Pinal County# Weather prediction# Weather forecast# Winter

Comments / 2

Published by

A product researcher who has written various reviews about different products and services. Join me as there will be plenty of reviews and news to enjoy.

N/A
3K followers

More from Be Happy

California State

California State: Potential for freezing rain and snow by Mid-Week in Central California, cooler temperatures expected

News Recap: According to the AFD, the central California area is currently experiencing dry conditions and above-normal temperatures, with high clouds moving in from the south. This weather pattern is expected to continue through the holiday weekend, with a warming trend through Presidents Day.

Read full story
4 comments
Great Falls, MT

Montana: Winter weather advisory issued for mountains of Central Montana, weekend snow expected in Northern Rockies

This is an area forecast discussion from the National Weather Service for the Great Falls, Montana area, issued at 1044 PM MST on February 17, 2023. The discussion describes the weather conditions for the region over the next few days, including snow and gusty winds.

Read full story
1 comments
Wyoming State

Hazardous weather outlook: Blowing snow and localized drifting expected in Western and Central Wyoming

This hazardous weather outlook is from the National Weather Service for Western and Central Wyoming. As per the outlook, there are Winter Weather Advisories in effect across western Wyoming for snow Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. In addition, areas of blowing snow and localized drifting of snow are expected in rural areas across southeast Fremont County and much of Natrona County due to strong southwesterly winds gusting up to 50 mph.

Read full story
Alaska State

Alaska weather discussion: Strong Southwest flow and storms expected in Northern Alaska as weather pattern continues

This forecast discussion is for Northern Alaska and was issued by the National Weather Service in Fairbanks, Alaska on February 17, 2023. The forecast mentions an active weather pattern with several areas of low pressure moving through the region from a parent low located in the Bering Sea. The surface low in the Bering Sea will continue to churn over the weekend, while a disturbance that brought blizzard conditions to the Yukon Delta is now moving near Norton Sound. Snow is spreading north and east through the Yukon and Tanana Valleys tonight, eventually spreading into the Brooks Range. Another weakening low will move through Southern Alaska on Saturday, keeping light snow chances ongoing through the Interior over the weekend.

Read full story

The Good and the Bad sides of winter: My opinions on why people might love or hate winter

Winter is a season that is often met with mixed emotions. On one hand, it can bring about feelings of joy and excitement, with the promise of holidays, snow days, and cozy nights by the fire. On the other hand, it can also be a season of discomfort and hardship, with bitter cold temperatures, treacherous weather conditions, and seasonal illnesses. Whether you love or loathe winter, there's no denying that it has a significant impact on the lives of citizens of the United States.

Read full story
Maine State

Hazardous Weather Outlook: Maine and New Hampshire bracing for mixed precipitation, dangerous weather conditions

News Recap: The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for several regions in Maine and New Hampshire due to mixed precipitation, including snow and rain. The outlook covers several areas, including Coastal Cumberland and Coastal Waldo, where residents should stay alert to potential hazards, particularly the possibility of slippery roads. South central and southwest Maine are also expected to face potential hazards from mixed precipitation, which may create dangerous weather conditions.

Read full story
12 comments
Connecticut State

Hazardous Weather Alert: Cold front brings risk of thunderstorms and wintry mix to Northeastern US

National Weather Service Albany, New York: The hazardous weather outlook is for northwestern Connecticut, western Massachusetts, portions of eastern New York, and southern Vermont. The following counties are included in the outlook: Northern Litchfield and Southern Litchfield in Connecticut; Northern Berkshire and Southern Berkshire in Massachusetts; Southern Herkimer, Southern Fulton, Montgomery, Northern Saratoga, Schoharie, Western Schenectady, Eastern Schenectady, Southern Saratoga, Western Albany, Eastern Albany, Western Rensselaer, Eastern Rensselaer, Western Greene, Eastern Greene, Western Columbia, Eastern Columbia, Western Ulster, Eastern Ulster, Western Dutchess, Eastern Dutchess, and Northern Fulton in New York; and Bennington, Western Windham, and Eastern Windham in Vermont. Additionally, Southeast Warren and Southern Washington in New York are included in the outlook.

Read full story
13 comments
Aroostook County, ME

Winter storm warning: Heavy snow and hazardous road conditions expected in Maine, Northeast and Northwest Aroostook

The National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Northeast Aroostook and Northwest Aroostook Counties, which will remain in effect until 10 PM EST this evening. The warning alerts residents of heavy snow with additional accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, resulting in a storm total of 7 to 14 inches.

Read full story
2 comments
Vermont State

Winter weather advisory in effect for several Vermont Cities, hazardous weather outlook for Central / Northeast Vermont

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Burlington, Vermont has issued a winter weather advisory for several counties in Vermont, which is in effect until 7 PM EST today, February 17, 2023. The advisory includes Grand Isle, Western Franklin, Orleans, Essex, Western Chittenden, Lamoille, Caledonia, Washington, Western Addison, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Chittenden, and Eastern Addison, and the cities within these counties including Alburgh, South Hero, St. Albans, Swanton, Derby, Newport, Island Pond, Lunenburg, Burlington, Shelburne, Johnson, Stowe, Hardwick, St. Johnsbury, Montpelier, Waitsfield, Middlebury, Vergennes, Enosburg Falls, Richford, Richmond, Underhill, Bristol, and Ripton.

Read full story
3 comments

Pest Defence Reviews: A revolutionary ultrasonic device that all Americans can use to repel pests during winter / summer

NB: This post contains affiliate links to the order page of the product being reviewed. By clicking on the links in this product review and making a purchase, you will contribute a small commission to support me at no extra cost. My recommendations are strictly limited to high-quality products.

Read full story
Illinois State

National Weather Service issues hazardous weather outlook for Quad Cities, Iowa; strong North winds and snow expected

News Recap: The National Weather Service in Quad Cities, Iowa has issued a hazardous weather outlook for parts of Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri, with an additional 1 to 4 inches of snow and strong winds causing blowing and drifting snow in open and rural areas. A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory have also been issued.

Read full story
2 comments
Bethel, AK

Winter weather advisory: Weather advisory for Kuskokwim Delta, Alaska, Kuskokwim National Wildlife Range

News Recap: A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Kuskokwim Delta region in Alaska, including the cities of Bethel and Nunivak Island. Strong winds and blowing snow are expected, leading to possible travel difficulties and reduced visibility. The advisory covers a period from 9 PM AKST today to noon AKST tomorrow, with snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches expected and winds gusting up to 50 mph. As the front moves north, snow is expected to turn into snow showers, leading to improved visibility by tomorrow afternoon.

Read full story
Whittier, AK

Winter Weather advisory issued for Western Prince William Sound, Alaska, blowing snow and strong winds expected

News Recap: The advisory warns of blowing snow and strong east winds, causing reduced visibility and difficult travel conditions. Snow accumulations of up to 9 inches are expected, with the worst conditions in Whittier, Portage Valley, and east Turnagain Arm. The Seward Highway corridor is expected to be particularly affected.

Read full story
Kentucky State

National Weather Service warns of flood risks in Kentucky Counties, excessive rainfall to cause flooding

News Recap: The advisory warns of minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas, with water over roadways and low-water crossings becoming impassable. Motorists are advised to avoid flooded roads, and residents are urged to stay alert and tuned to local news and weather updates.

Read full story
Nebraska State

Winter storm warning issued for parts of Nebraska and Kansas, periods of heavy snow and blowing snow

News Recap: The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for parts of Nebraska and Kansas, along with a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the central US. The warning covers several counties in both states and is expected to last until noon CST on February 16, 2023. The outlook warns of snow, strong winds, and reduced visibility. A winter weather advisory remains in effect for some areas, and a travel advisory has been issued for North Central Kansas and South Central Nebraska. The snow may cause slippery road conditions, and residents are advised to take extra precautions while traveling.

Read full story
1 comments

Weather watch: Incoming swells to produce dangerous rip currents and high surf in the Mariana Islands

News Recap: Dangerous surf conditions are forecasted due to incoming north swells, stronger trade swells, and higher wind waves, which can cause large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet in the surf zone and dangerous rip currents. Swimmers are urged to remain out of the water as the high risk of rip currents persists through late Sunday night, and to follow safety guidelines if caught in a rip current. The warning is in place to prevent dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.

Read full story
Missouri State

Thunderstorm watch: Missouri Counties brace for severe thunderstorm with potential property damage

New Recap: The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Iron and Madison counties in southeastern Missouri, with the potential for hail and wind damage. The warning was issued for several locations, including Arcadia, Annapolis, and surrounding areas, and urged residents to move to the lowest floor of a building.

Read full story
1 comments
Oklahoma State

Thunderstorm watch: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Southeastern Madison and Northeastern Franklin Counties

A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 1:15 AM CST for southeastern Madison and northeastern Franklin counties. At 12:44 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles south of Pettigrew, moving east at 45 mph, according to a severe weather statement from the National Weather Service in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Read full story
Texas State

Severe thunderstorm watch and winter weather advisory issued for Oklahoma and Texas

The National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for 27 Oklahoma counties, effective until 10:00 pm CST on February 15, 2023. The watch includes the following counties: Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Choctaw, Cleveland, Coal, Garvin, Haskell, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Latimer, Love, Marshall, McClain, McIntosh, Murray, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Pushmataha, Seminole, and Stephens.

Read full story

Light Socket Security Camera Reviews: A 360° surveillance bulb that can be used by all Americans for their home security

5Light Security Camera Reviews: A 360° surveillance bulb that can be used by all Americans to enhance their home security. Looking for a top-notch security camera to safeguard your home or office without breaking the bank? Look no further than the Light Socket Security Camera, the latest and greatest in home security technology. Unlike other security cameras that may have limitations or drawbacks, the Light Socket Security Camera is equipped with cutting-edge features that make it stand out from the crowd.

Read full story
32 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy