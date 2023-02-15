National Weather Service issues warning for Northern Arizona: snow and strong winds expected early morning today

Photo by Khamkéo Vilaysing on Unsplash

NWS Flagstaff, Arizona - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for several areas in northern Arizona until 6 AM MST early this morning. The warning was issued at 259 AM MST on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, due to expected snow showers and winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

The affected areas include Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, and Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264. Cities within these areas, such as Flagstaff, Prescott, Winslow, Holbrook, Snowflake, Sedona, and Dilkon, are expected to experience slippery and snow-covered road conditions, with patchy blowing snow that could significantly reduce visibility.

According to the latest forecast , additional snow accumulations of up to one inch are expected in most of the affected areas until 6 AM MST early this morning. Dilkon, Dorney Park, Flagstaff, Forest Lakes, Fredonia, Heber-Overgaard, Holbrook, Jacob Lake, Kykotsmovi, Page, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Sedona, Seligman, Snowflake-Taylor, Valle, Williams, and Winslow may receive additional snow ranging from 0 to 1 inch.

The National Weather Service advises residents to take necessary precautions and keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in their vehicles in case of an emergency. This winter storm warning is a reminder of the potential dangers that come with snowfall and winter weather conditions, particularly on roads and highways. All motorists are advised to exercise caution and to drive carefully to ensure their safety and that of others on the road.

Note: The event might have taken place before this news gets to you. Nonetheless, stay safe if you are in Northern Arizona.

