Blizzard Watch: Blizzard warning in effect for several Minnesota Counties as hazardous winter conditions continue

Photo by Riccardo Chiarini on Unsplash

Blizzard conditions continue to batter the state of Minnesota, with the National Weather Service's Twin Cities / Chanhassen branch issuing a winter weather message to warn residents of the hazardous conditions. The warning was released at 3:15 AM CST on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

According to the message , a blizzard warning remains in effect until 10 AM CST today, affecting several counties including Douglas, Stevens, and Pope and including the cities of Alexandria, Morris, Glenwood, Madison, Benson, Montevideo, and Granite Falls. The warning stated that the region can expect total snow accumulations of up to three inches, with winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

The hazardous conditions could cause significant impacts to daily life, including slippery road conditions that could impact the morning commute, as well as widespread blowing snow that could significantly reduce visibility. The message warned that the strong winds could cause tree damage, and the cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Residents are urged to restrict travel to emergencies only, and to have a winter survival kit in their vehicles if they must travel. If stranded, individuals are advised to stay with their vehicle. The National Weather Service advises all residents to take appropriate precautions and stay safe during this hazardous weather event and will continue to monitor the weather as always.

Please, follow me for more updates. And don't forget to like, comment and share the post. A thousand followers, thousand likes, thousand shares and thousand comments are the greatest encouragement.