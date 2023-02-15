Colorado State: Winter storm warning issued for Colorado with heavy snow and icy roads

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uFhRI_0ko37wyJ00
Photo byGabriel AleniusonUnsplash

A winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow and hazardous conditions to portions of northeast and north central Colorado, according to the National Weather Service. The Winter Storm Warning issued by the service urges residents to exercise caution, especially while traveling.

The storm, which started on Wednesday, is expected to continue through the day and into the night. Heavy snowfall is expected in the mountains surrounding Park County, southern foothills, Palmer Divide and possibly portions of I-70 through the plains. Snow will be heaviest in the morning, with lighter snow lingering in the afternoon and evening.

In addition to the heavy snow, gusty winds may cause localized blowing snow concerns across the plains and Lincoln County. Roads are expected to become slick and hazardous, and travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could also impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.

The Winter Storm Warning is in effect until midnight MST tonight, with additional snow accumulations expected between 3 and 8 inches. Winds may gust as high as 40 mph.

Residents are urged to keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in their vehicles in case of an emergency. Chain and traction laws may possibly be enacted for the mountains. Those who are traveling to the mountains are urged to be prepared for winter driving conditions. Spotter activation will not be needed, however snowfall reports will be appreciated.

Note that you are free to visit the NWS website to get a list of the affected areas. Not all areas of Colorado are going to be affected.

