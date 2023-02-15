Doniphan, MO

Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas brace for 5-9 inches of snowfall in this storm warning/hazardous weather outlook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eBnzJ_0ko2JbZw00
Photo by NOAA on Unsplash

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Doniphan, Atchison MO, Nodaway, Worth, Gentry, Harrison, Mercer, Holt, and Andrew, including the cities of Wathena, Elwood, Troy, Highland, Tarkio, Rock Port, Fairfax, Maryville, Grant City, Albany, Stanberry, King City, Bethany, Princeton, Mercer, Mound City, Oregon, Maitland, Forest City, Craig, Savannah, and Country Club Villa. The warning will be in effect from 9 PM today, February 15, 2023, to 3 PM CST tomorrow, February 16, 2023.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy snowfall with accumulations of 5 to 9 inches is expected, along with strong winds gusting up to 35 mph. The warning also highlights that travel may be significantly impacted, with patchy blowing snow reducing visibility and making it very difficult to travel. Commuters are advised to take extra precautions while traveling during this time.

The NWS has also provided some precautionary measures to be taken by the public. Drivers are encouraged to keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in their vehicles in case of any emergency. People are also advised to check for the latest road conditions before traveling by calling 5-1-1.

The hazardous weather outlook issued by the NWS suggests that the winter storm is expected to impact the area tonight into Thursday. The heaviest snow totals of 5 to 8 inches are forecast across northwestern Missouri and extreme northeast Kansas where precipitation will be all snow. Further south precipitation will begin as a wintry mix with a light glazing of ice possible before transitioning over to snow. Accumulations of 1 to 4 inches are expected for areas along and north of Interstate 70. Snow is expected to end by Thursday afternoon.

The NWS has also confirmed that no hazardous weather is expected beyond Thursday afternoon. In conclusion, residents of Doniphan, Atchison MO, Nodaway, Worth, Gentry, Harrison, Mercer, Holt, and Andrew are advised to take precautions and avoid travel during this winter storm warning period.

