Texas Fire Alert: Critical fire weather conditions threaten some portions of far West Texas says NWS' SPC

Photo by Joshua Newton on Unsplash

A strong upper-level low located in the Great Basin is set to trigger critical fire weather conditions across parts of Texas, according to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center.

A surface cyclone is expected to develop across Colorado and Oklahoma, creating strong westerly flow across much of the Central and Southern Plains by the afternoon, and resulting in elevated to critical fire weather conditions, mainly in the far west of Texas.

In central Texas, deep vertical mixing of strong flow and dry air will cause relative humidity to reduce to 10-15%, while sustained winds of 20-30 mph will exacerbate the dryness. However, much of the Texas Panhandle and northwestern Texas have seen rainfall, which has left fuels largely above seasonal normals.

By contrast, parts of far west Texas from Trans Pecos to the Edwards Plateau and southward have experienced several rounds of dry and windy conditions without recent rainfall, leading to Energy Release Components approaching the 60-80th percentile for dryness. The dry fuels and critical wind and relative humidity will overlap across Big Bend, where there is a high probability of sustained critical fire weather conditions throughout the afternoon, according to the High-Resolution Ensemble Forecast system. A few isolated areas may briefly approach extremely critical conditions, with winds sustained up to 30 mph and relative humidity at or below 10%.

The risk of extremely critical conditions is deemed more isolated and brief, and a critical delineation has been maintained. However, less receptive fuels in Trans Pecos and the Edwards Plateau mean that elevated fire weather conditions are possible.

With the risk of wildfire high, people in affected areas are urged to remain vigilant and take precautions to avoid starting fires. This may include avoiding outdoor burning, disposing of cigarette butts safely, and being cautious when using machinery that could cause sparks.

The National Weather Service advises that people in areas at risk of wildfires should be prepared to evacuate if necessary and have an emergency kit containing essential items, such as food, water, and medical supplies. They should also stay up to date with the latest weather forecasts and warnings, and follow the advice of local authorities.

