Idaho State weather: National Weather Service issues wind chill warning for Eastern Highlands and Upper Snake Plain

Photo by Titus Wincentsen on Unsplash

Winter weather is expected to impact much of Eastern Idaho from Tuesday through early Wednesday, according to a forecast discussion released by the National Weather Service's Pocatello office on February 14, 2023.

The discussion stated that snow showers would continue through the afternoon and evening before finally tapering off early tonight. Additional snowfall would range from 1-3 inches at lower elevations and 3-7 inches in the mountains in the Southern Hills and Eastern Highlands. The cold front passing through this evening would bring in colder, drier air from up north to shut down snow production early tonight, but it comes with some gusty winds again and will drop temperatures significantly.

The strongest wind gusts are expected up north near the Monida Pass area as the winds spill down over the divide. While the snow will be done falling, gusts of 45-60 mph will blow around the snow that has already fallen to reduce visibility and create hazardous travel conditions. Wind chills in these zones will range from -20 to -30 degrees, so a winter storm warning was issued to encompass all of the wind gusts, blowing snow, hazardous travel, and dangerous cold threats expected from Tuesday evening through early Wednesday.

Winds will be breezy for the rest of Eastern Idaho behind the cold front this evening and tonight with gusts 25-40 mph, which will still cause some patchy blowing and drifting snow. Given that the snow will continue for the next several hours, the rest of the winter weather advisories will continue.

The cold air rushes in tonight and impacts areas outside of the winter storm warning, so a wind chill warning will cover much of the Eastern Highlands, Upper Snake Plain, and parts of the Central Mountains as wind chills drop to -15 to -30 degrees tonight through early Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to warm into the 20s for most on Wednesday afternoon as high pressure builds in over the area. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be cold again with temperatures dropping below zero for some. While winds won't be as strong, actual temperatures will be a bit colder in some areas, so some wind chill warnings may be needed again, but will hold off for now.

In the long term, a ridge of high pressure is expected to transition across East Idaho on Thursday, with temperatures remaining cold and continued threat of dangerous wind chills below -20 for portions of the Upper Snake Plain. The ridge is expected to flatten into Friday as the northern stream portion of split trough drops through Montana. Models remain dry initially, transitioning into a more unsettled pattern by late Saturday. Models remain consistent keeping chances for new snow mainly over the mountains late Saturday into Sunday, followed by a brief break Sunday night. Deterministic GFS and ECMWF remain in fairly good agreement, along with the ensemble means and clusters, bringing better chances of snow in most areas Monday and Tuesday.

The aviation forecast called for bands of light to moderate snow to continue to work south across East Idaho through the evening hours. IDA and PIH were expected to remain variable with LIFR conditions under the most intense bands and up to MVFR between them. BYI and DIJ were expected to remain MVFR/VFR with occasional light snow to IFR. SUN was expected to remain VFR with continued potential for MVFR light snow. Winds were expected to remain a concern through the Snake Plain terminals, gradually shifting to the north through the day, but remaining strong enough for BLSN. Conditions were expected to gradually improve north to south late evening and overnight, though strong northerly gap winds with BLSN were expected to remain overnight north of Idaho.

