Hazardous weather outlook and wind advisory for large part of Arkansas: showers and thunderstorms expected tomorrow

Photo by Oliver Graham on Unsplash

Little Rock, Arkansas - The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for a large part of Arkansas on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. The outlook will be in effect from Tuesday, February 14, 2023, through Monday, February 20, 2023.

According to the National Weather Service, showers and thunderstorms are expected to return to Arkansas on Tuesday. However, the threat for hazardous weather appears low. Strong and gusty southerly winds will also be seen across the state, with sustained wind speeds of 20 to 30 mph possible, along with gusts in excess of 30 to 40 mph.

The outlook warns of another round of showers and thunderstorms, expected to start on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, and extend into the first half of Thursday, February 16, 2023. This round of storms could produce strong to severe thunderstorms, with all severe hazards possible.

The hazardous weather outlook covers a large part of Arkansas, including the following counties: Marion, Baxter, Fulton, Sharp, Randolph, Stone, Izard, Independence, Lawrence, Cleburne, Jackson, Conway, Faulkner, White, Woodruff, Perry, Garland, Saline, Pulaski, Lonoke, Prairie, Monroe, Pike, Clark, Hot Spring, Grant, Jefferson, Arkansas, Dallas, Cleveland, Lincoln, Desha, Ouachita, Calhoun, Bradley, Drew, and others.

Also, The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory that remains in effect until midnight on February 14th, 2023. The advisory covers portions of central, eastern, north central, southeast, southwest and western Arkansas, including the cities of Little Rock, Pine Bluff, Conway, Searcy, and Hot Springs.

South to southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph, are expected to occur during the advisory period. The gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and cause tree limbs to be blown down, leading to a few power outages in some areas. Residents are advised to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle, and to secure outdoor objects.

The wind advisory went into effect at 6 AM on February 14th and will remain in effect until midnight on the same day. The National Weather Service urges residents to stay alert for any updates or changes to the advisory during this period.

The National Weather Service advises the public to stay informed and alert for weather updates, particularly those in the affected areas. They should also monitor weather forecasts and have a plan in place for safety in the event of severe weather. Further updates and information can be obtained from the National Weather Service's official website, social media accounts, and local news outlets.

Please, follow me for more updates. And don't forget to like, comment and share the post. A thousand followers, thousand likes, thousand shares and thousand comments are the greatest encouragement.