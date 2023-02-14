California State weather: Cold storm system to bring wind gusts and light precipitation in Central California today

Photo by Wikipedia

The National Weather Service in Hanford, California has issued a new area forecast discussion as of 325 PM PST on February 13, 2023. According to the update, a cold storm system will impact Central California on Tuesday and Tuesday night. This will result in mainly light precipitation in the Sierra Nevada and strong wind gusts across the Kern County mountains and desert areas.

The shortwave ridging prevailing over the area today as we are in between systems with mainly clear skies prevailing over the area today with slightly above-normal temperatures. The next significant system that will impact the area is a cold upper trough that is currently pushing into the PAC NW. This system is projected to drop into the Great Basin on Tuesday and increase northerly flow into the area. While this system is moisture-deficient which will limit precipitation over the area, it will bring a period of strong wind gusts as well as much colder temperatures to the area.

Winds are expected to pick up by late Tuesday morning as the cold front moves through the area. Gusts above 60 mph will be possible along the Mojave Desert Slopes where a High Wind Warning remains in effect between 700 am Tuesday and 700 pm PST Tuesday. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the same time period for the remainder of the Kern County Desert areas as well as for the Kern County Mountains east of the Grapevine area where gusts up to 55 mph will be possible. Brief wind gusts above 30 mph will be possible in the San Joaquin Valley accompanying the frontal passage.

Some light snowfall is possible over the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada where QPF progs continue to show a tenth of an inch to a quarter inch of liquid precipitation on Tuesday and Tuesday night. As the trough moves east of the region on Tuesday night, a cold airmass will settle in over the area. With clear skies and light winds prevailing, temperatures in the San Joaquin Valley are expected to plunge below the freezing mark on Wednesday morning and again on Thursday morning.

Latest NBM probabilistic guidance is indicating between a 60 and 80 percent chance of sub-freezing temperatures in outlying areas in the San Joaquin Valley on Wednesday morning and a 70 and 90 percent chance of sub-freezing temperatures in outlying areas in the San Joaquin Valley on Thursday morning. A Freeze Warning has been upgraded for Wednesday and Thursday mornings, replacing the previously issued Freeze Watch.

The air mass is projected to moderate later on in the week as a closed low drops southward off the CA coast and provides for some mixing. It will provide for a slight chance to low chance of precipitation across the area on Friday and Saturday with the snow level between 1500 and 2000 feet on Friday rising to 3000 to 3500 feet on Saturday. Precipitation amounts in the area, if any, will be light. The upper low will drop further southward to off the Baja coast by Sunday as a large upper ridge amplifies near 140W and a cool and dry northerly flow becomes established over central CA on Sunday and Monday.

In terms of aviation, increasing areas of MVFR after 12Z Tue becoming widespread by 18Z Tue are expected in the Sierra Nevada and Tehachapi Mountains. Increasing areas of mountain obscuring IFR after 18Z Tue are also possible. Wind gusts above 60 KT in the Kern County Deserts and above 40 KT in the Tehachapi Mountains after 15Z Tue. Otherwise, VFR conditions will prevail across the central CA interior for the next 24 hours.

The National Weather Service in Hanford urges the public to stay informed of the weather conditions and take appropriate actions.

