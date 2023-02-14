Massachusetts: New England to witness rain and snow mix late tonight, blustery winds in Central and Eastern Regions

Massachusetts State Flag Photo by Wikipedia

News Recap: A rain and snow mix is expected in New England tonight, followed by sunny and windy conditions on Tuesday. Record-breaking high temperatures are expected by Thursday and Friday, but a cold front is approaching bringing showers and stronger winds. A return to colder weather is expected by Friday night before temperatures warm up again. The forecast is being closely monitored for any changes, with mainly minor tweaks expected. Clouds are increasing due to a potent shortwave disturbance, and mild temperatures are expected to last through the week. Blustery winds persist across central and eastern Massachusetts.

NWS Boston, Massachusetts - The National Weather Service in Boston has released its latest area forecast discussion , covering the Northeast region through Monday. A distant coastal low pressure system is expected to move northeastward early tonight, while a shortwave disturbance will bring increasing clouds and limited chances of rain or a rain/snow mix late tonight.

On Tuesday, sunny and blustery conditions are expected, with above normal temperatures predicted for the rest of the week. There is a possibility of record high temperatures by Thursday and Friday. An approaching strong cold front may bring showers and a period of strong winds late Thursday into Friday, with a brief return to colder and seasonable temperatures expected by Friday night and Saturday. Temperatures will then return to above normal levels by Sunday.

For Tuesday night, the region will be in an enhanced NW pressure gradient, with full sun expected, downsloping winds, and temperatures reaching the mid 40s to the lower 50s. Pressure gradient will slacken to light winds on Tuesday night, with clear skies and light winds leading to optimal radiational cooling conditions. By Wednesday, unseasonably mild conditions are expected, with near record high temperatures possible on Thursday and Friday. The main threat for showers and stronger winds is late Thursday into Friday. The forecast through Monday, February 20 is dry and blustery, with above normal temperatures.