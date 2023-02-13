Mississippi on flooding alert: Flood warning issued for multiple rivers, National Weather Service urges caution

Photo by Wikipedia

Bullet points summary: National Weather Service provides updates on flooding situations in Mississippi for the residents to beware.

Pearl river in Carthage expected to reach crest of 21.5 feet

Upper pearl river braces for minor flooding"

Flood warning for Tuscolameta Creek in Walnut Grove

Edinburg, Philadelphia, Carthage, Lena to experience minor flooding

Flood warning in effect from february 13, 06:00 pm cst until february 17, 12:00 pm cst

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson, Mississippi has issued a flood warning for multiple rivers in the state. The warning includes the Tuscolameta Creek in Walnut Grove, Pearl River in Edinburg, Pearl River above Philadelphia, Pearl River near Carthage, and Pearl River near Lena. The National Weather Service forecasts minor flooding in the Upper Pearl River, including Philadelphia, Edinburg, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena, Kosciusko, Ratliff's Ferry, Ofahoma, and Jackson.

The Flood Warning for the Pearl River near Carthage remains in effect until further notice. According to the National Weather Service, the river was at 19.7 feet at 6:45 PM CST Sunday and is expected to reach a crest of 21.5 feet by Thursday evening. Flood stage for the river is 17.0 feet.

The Flood Warning for the Pearl River near Lena has been extended and is now in effect from Wednesday afternoon until further notice. The NWS predicts minor flooding in the area.

The National Weather Service advises residents to exercise caution and turn around if they encounter flooded roads, as most flood-related deaths occur in vehicles. The NWS will continue to provide updates and additional information can be found on their website.