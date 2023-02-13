Texas State: Incoming cold fronts to bring showers, possible thunderstorms, and warmer temperatures to Southeast Texas

Texas Flag Photo by Wikipedia

Summary: Texas State weather forecast discussion

Southeast Texas braces for isolated showers and increased moisture

Surface high and upper-level ridging bring clear skies to Southeast Texas

Onshore flow returns to Southeast Texas, bringing warmer temperatures

Steep capping inversion and dry air aloft to keep rain chances away in Southeast Texas

The National Weather Service Houston/Galveston has issued a new forecast discussion for Southeast Texas. The area is situated between two mid-level lows and is currently experiencing mostly clear skies and light southerly surface winds. Overnight temperatures will reach the low to mid 40s and daytime highs are expected to reach the upper 60s to low 70s.

However, a mid-level low is pushing eastward, which will increase the local pressure gradient and bring some isolated showers to the western counties after midnight on Monday. The dry air aloft and capping inversion will also begin to erode as the mid-level low pushes into North Texas and Oklahoma, bringing a cold front through Texas during the overnight hours on Monday.

In the long term, low pressure will drop into the Central Plains off the mountains and bring strong onshore flow and a tight pressure gradient. Despite ample moisture, the area will not experience severe weather. However, showers are likely for the bulk of the area ahead of and along the incoming cold front.

Temperatures will be warm with highs in the 70s to around 80 degrees southwest of the Houston metro, and even warmer after the front. Dew Points will remain high at the coast and over the waters, creating an environment that could hint at some patchy sea fog over the nearshore waters, bays, and immediate coast.

A second front will arrive shortly after the initial front and could bring some additional precipitation to the area. The National Weather Service Houston/Galveston will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary.