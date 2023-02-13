Warm temperatures to prevail across Pennsylvania this week with rain system bringing relief from above-normal heat

Pennsylvania Flag

Summary: Pennsylvania weather forecast discussion: 13 February 2023

  • Dry front to move through the region on monday
  • Warm and sunny conditions predicted for Tuesday
  • Mild temperatures to continue through the extended forecast
  • Storm systems to bring rain chances across the State

The National Weather Service State College Pennsylvania has issued an area forecast discussion regarding the upcoming weather conditions. According to the forecast, temperatures in the region will remain above normal this week and will be much higher towards the end of next week. The next major storm system is expected to bring rain to the area on Thursday.

The moisture in the region is still affecting some areas, causing rain to reach the ground in some places, while other regions are experiencing dry air. The forecast predicts that light rain chances will decrease by late tonight, with cloud cover gradually decreasing from northwest to southeast.

In the short term, the forecast predicts that a dry cold front will move through the region on Monday afternoon, bringing with it mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. The region will also experience windy and cooler conditions on Tuesday night.

In the long term, the forecast calls for mild weather to persist throughout the extended period, with a series of storm systems bringing rain chances to the region. Temperatures are expected to remain near normal values, with the occasional drop to colder air. A broad southwest flow is expected on Wednesday and Thursday, with widespread 60-65°F temperatures and anomalously mild overnight lows. However, some colder air will push into the area from Thursday night, potentially bringing isolated TRW at frontal passage and lake effect snow showers to the north.

