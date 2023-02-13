Weather watch: Missouri Valley in Harrison County prepares for possible severe thunderstorms

Photo by Wikipedia

According to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, there is a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms for parts of the lower Missouri Valley. A few strong to locally severe thunderstorms are expected to occur over the region on Tuesday afternoon and early evening.

A mid-level low or trough that is initially centered over the Oklahoma Panhandle will rapidly move to the lower Missouri Valley by late afternoon, and then into the Upper Great Lakes by early Wednesday. Meanwhile, a surface low will develop from northeast southeast Colorado to northern Wisconsin. The Pacific front will sweep across Kansas and parts of Oklahoma before stalling and arcing westward to a developing surface low over central New Mexico by early Wednesday morning.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected in the morning across the lower Missouri Valley, which will quickly move east or northeast as a zone of warm air advection shifts towards the Mississippi River by the late afternoon. The approaching mid-level cold core may result in 100-250 J/kg of mixed-layer convective available potential energy, producing low-topped thunderstorms within a narrow corridor during the mid-late afternoon to the early evening. With the heating of surface temperatures into the lower 50 degrees Fahrenheit and the presence of limited boundary-layer moisture, relatively steep lapse rates are forecast. Enlarged hodographs suggest the possibility of a weak marginal supercell or two arising from this activity, which will dissipate after sunset.

Across the Arklatex and Ozarks, showers and a few thunderstorms are likely to be ongoing Tuesday morning, which will consolidate into a north-south band of low-topped convection. However, limited low-level moisture ahead of this band will limit the development of substantial buoyancy into the diurnal heating cycle. Despite the presence of very strong low to mid-level wind fields accompanying the eastward progression of the low-topped convection, severe wind probabilities do not appear to be warranted at this time.

In conclusion, residents in the lower Missouri Valley should be aware of the risk of severe thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon and early evening. The next day 2 outlook is scheduled to be released by 1730Z, and residents are encouraged to monitor the situation closely.