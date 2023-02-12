Weather discussion: Severe winter storm to impact Tennessee with heavy snow, high winds, and thunderstorms this week

Tennessee State Flag Photo by Wikipedia

The National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center in College Park, MD has issued a short range forecast discussion for the period between 00Z Mon Feb 13 2023 and 00Z Wed Feb 15 2023. The discussion highlights the weather changes that are expected to take place across the country over the next couple of days.

In the West, the arrival of two storm systems is expected to bring unsettled weather. One system moving through the Southwest will bring heavy mountain snows of 12 inches or more across the Four-Corners region and the Southern Plains. The other system will bring mountain snows and lower elevation rains to the Pacific Northwest, the Intermountain West, and the northern Rockies. The southern system will depart into the Plains, while the northern system will press southward, causing higher elevation snow and lower elevation rains for the Great Basin, Rockies, and Southwest. The weather will turn much cooler on Tuesday with strong, gusty winds expected along coastal California, the Sierra, and adjacent desert locations.

The center of the country will experience dry and unseasonably mild conditions due to upper level ridging moving over the area on Monday. The Southern Plains will experience high temperatures of 60s and 70s, while the Northern Plains will experience temperatures in the 30s and 40s. The southern system over the West moving into the Southern High Plains will trigger strong, gusty winds of 55-65 mph, showers, and possible thunderstorms for the Central/Southern Plains and the Mississippi Valley. A light wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will be possible over the Northern Plains/Upper Midwest on Tuesday.

A low pressure system responsible for the dreary weather in the Southeast/Mid-Atlantic and winter weather in the Appalachians will move off the East Coast on Monday. The rain and higher elevation snow is expected to taper off from west to east later Sunday, while temperatures will quickly rebound across the region. Most of the eastern half of the country will experience unseasonably mild weather, similar to the Plains. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will range between the 30s and 70s across the region. A weak disturbance moving through the Interior Northeast may trigger some light wintry precipitation late Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

In conclusion, the weather pattern is expected to change significantly across the country over the next couple of days, with two storm systems bringing unsettled weather to the West, mild and tranquil weather for the eastern half of the country, and possible winter weather in the Northern Plains/Upper Midwest. Residents are advised to stay updated on the latest weather forecasts and to prepare for possible inclement weather conditions.