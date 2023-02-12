Wisconsin State weather forecast discussion: Risks of increasing river flows as Wisconsin braces for widespread rain

Wisconsin State flag Photo by Wikipedia

The National Weather Service in Green Bay, Wisconsin State has issued its latest forecast discussion for the region for the short and long term.

In the short term, the forecast anticipates a quiet stretch of weather with the main challenge being temperatures. A weak area of low pressure is located over central Upper MI, with a cold front expected to move through northeast WI later tonight. Although moisture is lacking, winds are expected to pick up through the night, which will prevent temperatures from falling too far. Min temperatures are expected to be in the upper teens to lower 20s central WI, middle to upper 20s eastern WI.

On Monday, a ridge of high pressure is expected to move across the region, bringing more sunshine and mild conditions to the area. Max temperatures are expected to be similar to Sunday's, with readings ranging from the lower to middle 40s for most locations, middle to upper 40s over east-central WI with the higher values west of the Fox Valley.

In the long term, the forecast indicates split flow will remain the predominant pattern across North America over the next week. This means two impactful weather events are expected during the next workweek. The first event is expected from Monday night through Tuesday night, with quiet conditions prevailing on Monday night and precip spreading northeast across the area starting Tuesday afternoon. The heaviest precip is expected during Tuesday evening into early Wednesday, with a widespread quarter to a half inch of rain likely and higher amounts up to 3/4" possible.

The next system is due to spread precip across the region on Thursday and Thursday night, with a further south track combined with ample cold air north of the system leading to more favorable conditions for snow accumulations. However, the track of the surface low has shifted south in the latest models and there is still some uncertainty as to its exact evolution. A brief shot of cold air is expected in the wake of the system on Friday, which will likely lead to lake effect snow showers over Vilas county.

For the aviation sector, a weak system is expected to continue tracking away from the area this afternoon, leaving only some passing high clouds. A weak cold front is expected to move through the region later this evening with a mid-level shortwave trough moving into northern sections of the Great Lakes after midnight. No precipitation is expected, but winds are expected to shift to the west-northwest with gusts just above the surface rising into the 30 to 35 kt range.

In conclusion, the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Green Bay, WI predicts a quiet stretch of weather in the short term, with the main challenge being temperatures. In the long term, two impactful weather events are expected during the next workweek, with a ridge of high pressure expected to move across the region on Monday, bringing more sunshine and mild conditions to the area. The aviation sector is expected to experience a weak system with no precipitation expected but winds shifting to the west-northwest.