Alaska weather alert: Southeast Alaska braces for impending winter storm, widespread showers

Southeast Alaska is bracing for another wet and potentially snowy period, with the National Weather Service issuing a series of warnings and advisories for the region.

In its latest forecast discussion, the National Weather Service in Juneau, Alaska, says that an onshore flow pattern will bring widespread showers throughout Southeast Alaska over the next few days. Two main areas of concern are temperatures and an area of enhanced lift in the southern panhandle.

Warm conditions are expected during the morning, which should keep snow conditions away, except at higher elevations. However, temperatures are expected to drop in the evening and overnight hours, which could lead to small snow accumulations. Areas of central to northern panhandle, and then the entire panhandle, are expected to be most affected. Total snow accumulations are not expected to be more than 2 inches.

The long-term outlook for the region is for a progressive trough/ridge pattern across the area early next week, with the tail end of the weekend continuing to be impacted by the second front from the series of fronts that started moving through the area on Friday. The frontal system will bring more rain and snow to the region, as well as breezy conditions.

Over the eastern Gulf, mid-Gale winds are expected Sunday night into Monday morning, and small craft winds are expected over the Inner Channels, particularly near ocean entrances. Generally, most of Southeast Alaska can expect rain, while the extreme northern Panhandle near the Canadian border can expect a wintry mix and/or snow.

For early next week, another break between weather systems is expected with only light precipitation and the potential for breaks in the clouds over the Panhandle as quick-moving and relatively weak ridging moves over the area. Cooler temperatures are expected to move into the area with northerly flow behind the frontal system and the ridge, which will set the stage for wintry precipitation with the next front that approaches from the west on Tuesday. There is potential for moderate to heavy snow, particularly in the Yakutat area, into Wednesday.

In terms of aviation, conditions are expected to be very similar to the previous day, with precipitation expected to be all rain and no snow. Marginal VFR conditions are expected, with pockets of IFR as the next front moves over Southeast Alaska. LLWS and turbulence will diminish somewhat during the day but ramp back up overnight as the next front moves in from the west.

