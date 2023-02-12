High wind threat alert: Central Indiana braces for high wind, warmer temperatures, and severe thunderstorms this week

Indiana state flag Photo by Wikipedia

Summary: Warmest day of the year ahead for Central Indiana as its temperature is expected to reach 70 degrees this week.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis, Indiana has issued a short term and long term weather forecast, covering the period from this evening through Monday.

As of 2:54 PM EST on Sunday, February 12, 2023, dry conditions are being experienced across central Indiana, thanks to subsidence from upper ridging and a ridge of surface high pressure. With clear skies and light winds, temperatures have rebounded into the lower and middle 50s. The rest of the evening will see increasing southwest winds and clouds, slowing the fall of temperatures which are expected to reach the lower 30s.

On Monday, the dry atmosphere will reassert itself with the upper trough and weak surface front having quickly exited the area. This will result in plenty of sunshine and temperatures remaining above normal, with highs expected to reach the 50s.

For the long term, an active period is expected with multiple systems moving through the region, bringing above normal temperatures, windy conditions, and the chance of rain and thunderstorms this week.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be influenced by a developing low pressure in the Plains, with Indiana placed within the system's warm sector. The low will bring with it the next chance of rain and the potential for high wind, with wind gusts potentially reaching 60 mph. Wednesday has the potential to be the warmest day of the year so far, with temperatures going well above guidance into the 60s, and possibly reaching 70 degrees in some spots.

A second, more potent system is expected on Thursday with a low potentially tracking northeast through northern Indiana. Central Indiana will be within the warm sector of the system with strong warm air and moisture advection ahead of the cold front. Temperatures are expected to feel a lot like late spring, with the forecast area experiencing temperatures well within the 60s.

In conclusion, residents of central Indiana should brace themselves for an active period of above normal temperatures, windy conditions, and the chance of rain and thunderstorms this week. The National Weather Service will continue to monitor the situation and issue updates as necessary.