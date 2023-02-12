Weather alert: High pressure ridge to bring dry conditions to Georgia State on Monday night, warming trend on Thursday

Georgia State Flag Photo by Wikipedia

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City, GA has issued a new update on the weather forecast for the area. A double barreled low pressure system has been impacting the area this morning, with widespread rainfall reported across much of the state.

The parent low will transfer energy to the coastal low and eventually weaken across northern GA, while the coastal low will quickly move up the eastern seaboard through today and early Monday. Winds have decreased early this morning and frequent wind gusts of around 25 mph are expected throughout the afternoon. Clearing is expected to occur after midnight on Monday with high pressure building in from the west.

The extended period is expected to start off dry with a large high pressure ridge centered just off the GA coast Monday night/Tuesday morning. An approaching upper low is expected to move over the Midwest by early Wednesday. The associated surface frontal boundary is expected to push into NW GA Wednesday morning but will have weakened substantially by then. The remaining moisture axis is expected to stall over the northern area and slight chance to chance PoPs are expected to linger through Thursday morning.

The second frontal system is expected to deepen over the Southern Plains Wednesday and track across the Mississippi River valley Thursday and into GA Thursday night. The main closed low center is expected to move quickly into the Great Lake states at the same time. Precipitation is expected to resurge by Thursday evening through Friday afternoon and thunderstorms are possible due to increased instability.

A warming trend is expected into late week, with temperatures increasing to the 70s to near 80 by Thursday. Once the frontal boundary moves through the state on Friday, a much cooler air mass is expected to move in behind it, with low temperatures dipping down into the 20s and 30s on Friday night and high temperatures only getting up into the 50s for Saturday.

In terms of aviation, IFR conditions are expected to continue through the early afternoon with bkn/ovc LIFR expected in some areas. Winds are expected to go to the NW side between 15-16Z and frequent gusts to 20kt are likely this afternoon. Light rain/drizzle is expected to taper off by mid-late morning.