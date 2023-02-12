South Carolina weather forecast: cool Sunday with showers, warmer days ahead next week, brace up





South Carolina flag Photo by Wikipedia

Summary: South Carolina State Braces for a cool day with showers today before the warming trend begins next week.

The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued an Area Forecast Discussion for Sunday, February 12th, 2023. According to the report, periods of showers will continue throughout the day with diminishing intensity in the afternoon and evening. This will be the coolest day of the forecast period before a warming trend begins next week.

The surface low pressure will move north and east of the region today, with an upper level closed low passing overhead. Showers associated with the upper low will cross the region, keeping temperatures in the 40s and overcast skies will limit heating. Overnight, winds will remain up out of the NW and a low-level jet stream will prevent fog development.

Monday and Tuesday will be a break from the rain with high pressure building into the Southeast U.S. Dry weather and a significant warming trend are expected with high temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

From Wednesday to Saturday, temperatures will warm to much above normal levels with highs in the 70s and lows in the upper 40s to 50s. A weak frontal boundary may wash out mid-week, but a stronger upper level trough is expected to move through the Southeast Thursday night into Friday with showery and breezy conditions. Canadian high pressure will build in for drier and cooler weather Friday night through Saturday.

For the aviation forecast, restrictions will continue through the afternoon and evening with VFR returning early Monday morning. The showers will move across the region, leading to reducing visibility and IFR ceilings. The rain will move east of the terminals after 9 PM but IFR ceilings will remain in place through the evening. VFR conditions should return between midnight tonight and early Monday morning.

The next chance of rain and widespread restrictions will be Thursday and Friday as a cold front moves into the Southeast. The National Weather Service advises residents to stay up to date with the latest weather reports and conditions.

