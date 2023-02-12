Prepare for strong winds on Tuesday morning: NWS warns Southeast California and South Central Nevada, Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas strip Photo by Wikipedia

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a High Wind Watch for portions of southeast California and south central and southern Nevada, effective from Tuesday morning to Tuesday evening. The service warns of west or northwest winds between 30 to 40 mph, with gusts potentially reaching up to 60 mph.

The strong winds have the potential to cause damage to trees and power lines, leading to difficulties in travel, particularly for high-profile vehicles. The wind may also result in blowing dust, reducing visibility in some areas.

The National Weather Service advises residents to monitor the latest forecasts and warnings and take necessary precautions, such as fastening loose objects or sheltering objects in a safe location, before the winds arrive.

The affected areas include eastern Sierra slopes, the white mountains of Inyo County, Death Valley National Park, western and eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, Cadiz Basin, Esmeralda and central Nye County, Western Clark and southern Nye County, Sheep Range, Spring Mountains, Red Rock Canyon, Las Vegas Valley, and southern Clark County.

This includes cities and towns such as Aspendell, Whitney Portal, Westgard Pass, Bristlecone Pine, Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells, Shoshone, Barstow, Daggett, Fort Irwin, Baker, Mountain Pass, Mitchell Caverns, Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms, Vidal Junction, Beatty, Goldfield, Silver Peak, Dyer, Pahrump, Indian Springs, Desert Rock, Amargosa Valley, Hayford Pk, The Town Of Mt Charleston, Red Rock Canyon, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson, Boulder City, Primm, Searchlight, and Cal-Nev-Ari.

