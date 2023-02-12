Widespread severe weather forecast across the United States: Mid-Atlantic, Southwest, Northwest, and Alaska Regions

United States Flag Photo by Wikipedia

The National Weather Service (NWS) Weather Prediction Center based in College Park, Maryland has released its short-range forecast for the period between 12Z Sun Feb 12 2023 and 12Z Tue Feb 14 2023. The forecast indicates that a low pressure system will spread wet weather up the Mid-Atlantic region and bring snow, sleet, and freezing rain for the Appalachian areas.

The weather will remain unsettled across the West, with heavy mountain snows expected over the Four-Corners and along the Cascades. In the central Plains, a rapidly developing low pressure system is expected to trigger an area of showers and thunderstorms Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The low pressure system currently developing over the southeastern states is expected to bring dreary and cold rain to the Mid-Atlantic states, with Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings in effect for the southern and central Appalachian regions. The low is expected to track along the Carolina coast today and move off the Mid-Atlantic coast by tonight, with rain expected to taper off from west to east later tonight. High temperatures will be cooler than average for the interior Mid-Atlantic and Florida, but are expected to rebound to above normal levels behind the storm by Monday with the return of sunshine.

In the western U.S., two major storm systems are forecast to bring significant changes to the weather pattern over the next couple of days. The system currently moving onshore across southern California will spread locally heavy mountain snows across the Four-Corners region, while a low pressure system is expected to rapidly develop over the central High Plains Monday night, with showers and thunderstorms expected to quickly expand across the southern Plains. Meanwhile, an upper-level trough is moving into the Pacific Northwest, leading to mountain snows and lower elevation rains that will expand into the Intermountain West and northern Rockies by Monday night.

Upper level ridging is expected to move over the center of the country, leading to dry and unseasonably mild conditions. High temperatures will be running 10-20 degrees above average, with highs in the 30s and 40s for the Northern Plains/Great Lakes, 40s and 50s for the Central Plains east into the Ohio Valley, and 60s and 70s for the Southern Plains. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined an Elevated Risk of Fire Weather for portions of the Southern High Plains, where warm temperatures and dry antecedent conditions will combine with more gusty winds. The southern system over the West is expected to move into the Southern High Plains Monday, bringing cooler temperatures and rapidly increasing rain chances later in the evening.