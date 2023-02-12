Los Angeles, CA

Weather forecast discussion: Cool and showery weather, strong winds and freezing temperatures ahead in Los Angeles

Stanley

Photo by

The National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a forecast discussion for the Southland region. A cool and showery weather pattern is expected to continue today, with dry conditions and slight warming to develop on Monday. On Tuesday, strong winds are expected to hit portions of the area as a very cold trough moves in, leading to a very cold air mass spreading into the region and keeping temperatures well below normal on Wednesday and Thursday. Another storm system may arrive next weekend.

As of 4:55 AM PST on Sunday, February 12, 2023, a cold upper-level low pressure was observed 150 miles south of Point Conception, according to satellite imagery. Showers are expected to remain offshore this morning, but the storm system is close enough to bring a few showers to the Los Angeles Basin. A low chance of wraparound precipitation is also expected to develop across the Mojave Desert and eastern Los Angeles County. Snow levels have lowered to around 3500 to 4000 feet, with snow showers still possible across the mountains through today.

Northeast winds on the backside of the trough are expected to develop, with a low chance of reaching advisory levels today. The winds may turn northerly over the region tonight, with a low-to-moderate chance of advisory level winds developing across southern Santa Barbara County and the I-5 Corridor. A slight warm-up is expected for Monday, but temperatures will still remain below normal over much of the area. Clouds are expected to increase on Monday night as a cold trough of low pressure moves into the southwestern United States.

A very cold and windy weather pattern is expected to begin on Tuesday, with strong winds and damaging gusts expected across the Transverse Ranges and interior valleys. Coastal and valley areas may also see wind gusts approach damaging levels, especially along the Central Coast. As winds diminish, a very cold and dry air mass will bring the potential for frost and freeze conditions for Tuesday night. A very cold air mass will remain across the region into Wednesday, with dry weather expected on Thursday and another storm system arriving on Friday. Cooler than normal weather is expected to continue into the weekend.

