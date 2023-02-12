Severe coastal hazard to be witnessed in San Juan, Puerto Rico today says NWS

Photo by iStock

The National Weather Service San Juan has issued a Coastal Hazard Message warning of life-threatening rip currents along the beaches of San Juan and vicinity, and north central Puerto Rico. The high rip current risk will remain in effect through late tonight.

According to the advisory, breaking waves of around 6 feet are expected to create dangerous rip currents that can sweep even the strongest swimmers away from shore into deeper water. The National Weather Service is advising beachgoers to be cautious and heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags, and signs.

In the event of becoming caught in a rip current, the National Weather Service advises to remain calm, yell for help, and stay afloat while waiting for assistance. If forced to swim out of a rip current, the recommendation is to swim parallel to the shore and back to the beach when possible, as attempting to swim directly against the rip current can quickly lead to exhaustion.

In addition to the rip current risk, the National Weather Service has also issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for portions of Puerto Rico. The outlook includes windy conditions, especially along the coastal areas, and hazardous marine conditions with seas equal or greater than 7 feet mainly across the offshore waters and local passages. Quick passing showers are also expected to move across the islands with potential ponding of water on roadways and poor drainage areas.

The National Weather Service is encouraging the activation of spotters and is asking the public to report any information related to flooding, winds, waves, and rip currents.

In conclusion, the National Weather Service San Juan is advising the public to take necessary precautions and be aware of the hazardous weather conditions during the next few days.