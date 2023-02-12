High risk of rip currents and hazardous marine conditions expected in South Florida, the Atlantic and Biscayne Bay today





Photo by iStock

Summary: The statement warns of hazardous marine and beach conditions, with high risk of rip currents in Collier County and moderate risk along the east coast beaches. The winds and seas will continue to increase today and Small Craft Advisories have been issued for all South Florida waters apart from Biscayne Bay. Wind chills are expected to dip into the mid-40s in some areas, and the elevated rip current risk may linger into Monday.

The National Weather Service in Miami, Florida has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the Atlantic, Biscayne Bay, South Florida, Gulf of Mexico and Lake Okeechobee regions. The statement was issued at 331 AM EST on Sunday, February 12th, 2023.

According to the outlook, there are hazardous marine and beach conditions expected today. The beaches in Collier County are at high risk for rip currents, while the east coast beaches are at a moderate risk. The winds and seas will continue to increase today behind this morning's cold front, resulting in a Small Craft Advisory for all South Florida waters except for Biscayne Bay.

Minimum wind chills are expected to dip into the mid-40s across the Lake Okeechobee region and around 50 in metro areas, except for Miami-Dade and Collier counties where it will be in the lower to mid-50s.

The elevated rip current risk for the Gulf beaches may linger into Monday, and an elevated rip current risk is anticipated for the east coast beaches in the mid-week period. Hazardous marine conditions may also persist into Monday.

Spotter activation is not expected at this time. The National Weather Service will continue to monitor the conditions and provide updates as necessary.