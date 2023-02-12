Severe weather alert: East Central Florida to witness strong gusts which might cause damage today, Melbourne, Fl

Central Florida Photo by Wikipedia

The National Weather Service in Melbourne, Florida has issued a Wind Advisory for the entire east central Florida area. This advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. this morning to 7 p.m. this evening.

According to the advisory, residents can expect west winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. These gusty winds can cause unsecured objects to be blown around, and there is a possibility of tree limbs falling and power outages.

Drivers, especially those in high profile vehicles, are urged to use extra caution. Residents are also encouraged to secure outdoor objects to prevent any damage.

Also, the National Weather Service in Melbourne, Florida issued a short-term forecast for the area extending from Flagler Beach to the Volusia-Brevard County Line, including Volusia, Brevard, Northern Lake, Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Okeechobee, Coastal Volusia, Southern Lake, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, Inland Northern Brevard, Inland Indian River, Inland Saint Lucie, Inland Martin, Mainland Northern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Inland Southern Brevard, Mainland Southern Brevard, and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands.

A strong north-south oriented cold front is moving rapidly east toward the Atlantic coast, causing broken bands of heavy rain showers to extend from just offshore the Volusia coastline to Cape Canaveral to Lake Okeechobee. The front is expected to move rapidly offshore and across the Atlantic through the early morning hours, exiting the Treasure Coast waters by sunrise. As a result, widespread low clouds will cover the area, with temperatures falling into the 50s.

Hazardous conditions will develop over the adjacent Atlantic waters tonight as winds turn southwest and increase, with gusts reaching Gale force over the offshore waters.

The National Weather Service is closely monitoring the weather situation and will issue updates and warnings as necessary. Residents are advised to stay updated on the latest weather information and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during this wind advisory.