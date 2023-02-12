New York metropolitan area regional weather roundup report as provided by NWS, NY on Feb 11

Photo by Newsday via Getty images

This is a Regional Weather Roundup report from the National Weather Service New York. The report provides weather information for various cities in the New York City Metro Area, Long Island New York, Hudson Valley, and New Jersey. The report lists each city and provides data such as sky conditions, temperature, dew point, relative humidity, wind, barometric pressure, and remarks. Conditions range from clear to partly cloudy with temperatures ranging from 26-44 degrees Fahrenheit. The report also indicates the wind direction and speed for each city.

According to the report, the weather conditions for most cities in the regions are fair, with few or no clouds below 12,000 feet, no significant weather, and no obstructions to visibility. The temperature ranges from 26 degrees Fahrenheit in Westhampton to 44 degrees Fahrenheit in Newark/Liberty. The wind speeds range from calm to NW8, and the relative humidity ranges from 35% in Newark/Liberty to 74% in Southold.

A few cities in the regions have different weather conditions, such as "partly cloudy" in Central Park, Farmingdale, and Teterboro, and "mostly cloudy" in LaGuardia Airport and Kennedy International.

The report provides a detailed list of weather conditions for each city in the regions, including temperature, dew point, relative humidity, wind speed, and pressure. This information is crucial for those who are planning outdoor activities or traveling in the region and should be taken into consideration before making any decisions.

In conclusion, this weather report provides a snapshot of the weather conditions in various cities and regions in the New York City Metro Area, Long Island New York, Hudson Valley, and New Jersey. The report includes information on sky/weather conditions, temperature, relative humidity, wind, and pressure. The report indicates that the weather conditions vary in different cities and regions, ranging from clear to cloudy, with some regions experiencing wind and others having calm conditions.