Buffalo, NY weather alert: extended period of dry weather and above normal temperatures

Buffalo Photo by Wikipedia

Summary: The National Weather Service in Buffalo, NY is forecasting high pressure to build across the Ohio Valley and eastern Great Lakes region tonight, resulting in a dry and warm weather pattern for the next few days. The region will experience well above normal temperatures, with the warmest temperatures arriving later next week along with a chance of rain…The warm advection pattern and the arrival of a surface warm front could result in a few spotty showers on Tuesday night, with the bulk of precipitation remaining to the north and west.

The Report

The National Weather Service in Buffalo, NY has issued an Area Forecast Discussion, outlining the weather conditions expected in the region over the coming days.

A period of dry and warm weather is expected to start tonight, with high pressure building across the Ohio Valley and the eastern Great Lakes. Temperatures will be well above normal, with an even warmer trend expected later next week. A low pressure system moving towards the Great Lakes on Thursday will bring an increased chance of rain, before colder air moves back into the region on Friday, possibly with strong winds.

The short-term forecast covers Sunday night through Tuesday night, during which a dry and tranquil night is expected, with radiational cooling and light winds. A cold front will bring some scattered light rain and snow showers late Monday and Monday night, with the greatest coverage expected east of Lake Ontario. On Tuesday, fair dry weather is expected along with increasing amounts of sunshine and modest warm air advection. By Tuesday night, increasing warm advection will lead to non-diurnal temperature trends, with the arrival of a surface warm front potentially triggering spotty showers.

The long-term forecast covers Wednesday through Saturday, and an area of low pressure that will develop over the Rockies is expected to bring a chance for precipitation to the region.

Overall, the National Weather Service in Buffalo, NY recommends staying up-to-date with the latest weather forecast for the most accurate information on the expected conditions in the region.