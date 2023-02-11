New York dynamic weather alert: expect rain, wind, and dropping temperatures

New York City Photo by iStock

A weather system is expected to affect the New York area in the coming days, bringing rain and wind with temperatures dropping. Later in the week, a warm front and strong cold front are expected with rain showers and possible strong winds.

According to the report, a weather system is expected to affect the New York area in the coming days, with high pressure gradually building in from the west and moving overhead tonight into early Sunday. A low pressure system over the Southeast US will pass south and east of the area through Monday. The system will bring rain and wind to the area, with temperatures dropping into the middle to upper 20s for interior areas and low 30s for coastal areas. The low pressure system will move to the northeast on Monday, with conditions becoming drier and clearer.

Later in the week, a warm front will approach Thursday, moving across Thursday night with a strong cold front following that for early Friday. High pressure will gradually build in from the west thereafter. Temperatures are expected to remain above normal, with rain showers forecast for Thursday into Friday. Flooding is not a concern, but strong winds may be possible ahead of and behind the front.

Residents are advised to keep an eye on the weather forecast and to take necessary precautions in case of any changes to the weather conditions. The National Weather Service will continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates as needed.

