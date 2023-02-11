San Diego weather alert: cooler weather, increased winds and showers ahead this weekend

San Diego Photo by iStock

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a weather advisory for the southwestern part of the state, as a low pressure system is expected to bring showers and gusty winds this weekend. With wind gusts potentially reaching 60 MPH at times, hazardous marine conditions are also predicted, with peak westerly wind gusts reaching 25 to 30 knots and seas of 8 to 10 feet. As another stronger system moves into the Great Basin on Tuesday, it could bring more showers and windy conditions, with northerly winds expected for next week.

According to the report, the National Weather Service in San Diego, California has issued a forecast discussion for the southwestern part of the state. A low pressure system is expected to track south and off the coast this weekend before swinging inland over northern Baja on Sunday night. Showers are expected along the coast on Sunday and could spread inland to the mountains and deserts through Monday morning. Another stronger system is expected to move into the Great Basin on Tuesday and could bring more showers. Westerly winds will become strong and gusty by Monday night, making for cooler days and possible light snow accumulations in the mountains.

Areas of low pressure are currently spinning over the Monterey Bay and will bring cooler weather and increased winds to the mountains and deserts this afternoon. Wind gusts could reach 30 to 45 MPH today, with local gusts along desert slopes reaching up to 60 MPH at times.

As the low pressure system moves further south and into Baja California, we could see some wrap-around moisture impacting the southwestern part of the state. Precipitation amounts are expected to be light with this system.

A deep trough is expected to dive into the Great Basin on Tuesday, creating windy conditions across much of southern California, particularly in the mountains and deserts. Behind this trough, northerly winds are expected and fair and warmer weather is expected for the latter half of next week. However, there is still considerable uncertainty in the forecast for next weekend as some models show precipitation developing over the region.

Hazardous marine conditions are expected in the coastal waters today with strong winds and choppy seas. Peak westerly wind gusts are expected to reach 25 to 30 knots with seas of 8 to 10 feet. Keep an eye on the forecast, as there is still uncertainty in the predictions for next weekend.

