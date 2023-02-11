Severe weather alert: National Weather Service issues storm update for Los Angeles and Oxnard region in California

Photo by Getty images

The National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA is keeping residents informed as a storm system from the Gulf of Alaska is set to bring a cold and showery weather pattern to the area through the weekend. With isolated thunderstorms possible and snow levels dropping, residents should prepare for the potential of frost and freeze conditions overnight and on Sunday night. While no significant rainfall is expected, the National Weather Service will continue to closely monitor the forecast and provide updates as necessary.

According to the report, the National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA has issued an update on the forecast for the region. A storm system originating from the Gulf of Alaska is expected to bring a cold and showery weather pattern to the area through Sunday. The storm is currently located just off the Monterey Peninsula and radar shows showers moving into San Luis Obispo county. Despite the showery weather pattern, no significant rainfall is expected.

According to the latest forecast, the storm system will continue to bring a cold, showery, and unsettled weather pattern to the area through Sunday. Isolated thunderstorms are possible along the Central Coast with a 500 mb cold pocket around -30 degrees Celsius. Snow levels are expected to drop to between 3000 and 3500 feet, potentially leading to a dusting of snow up to 2 inches in some areas.

Due to the colder air mass associated with the storm, frost and freeze headlines might be necessary for some of the inland valleys and interior coastal areas overnight tonight and again on Sunday night. Areas of concern for frost are the Ojai Valley and interior Central Coast.

Monday is expected to be dry with slight warming as a shortwave ridge develops between two systems. On Sunday, there is a potential for wraparound precipitation in the interior slopes of the mountains and the foothills of the Antelope Valley, as well as a Santa Ana wind event on the backside of the trough.

Overall, the National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA is closely monitoring the forecast and will continue to provide updates as necessary.